Chicago Wolves Goalie Sports Bulls' Michael Jordan Inspired Mask

Chicago Wolves goalie sports Michael Jordan inspired mask originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Zach Sawchenko, a goalie for the Chicago Wolves AHL hockey team, wore a Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan-inspired mask against the Rockford Ice Hogs on Friday night.

Pretty cool to see the GOAT on a goalie mask.



Zach Sawchenko of the Chicago Wolves paying tribute to Michael Jordan with some sweet mask art. 🏀🐐 pic.twitter.com/tCw4GoK6zo — Brad Repplinger (@TCRBrad) December 31, 2022

The mask design includes Jordan's mean mug alongside graphics of the Wolves logo on the front of the mask.

Zach Sawchenko, the bearer of the mask, is originally from Canada and is playing his 10th season in pro hockey. He started with the Moose Jaw Warriors in the WHL in 2013 and is currently in his first season with the Wolves.

This season, he's played in 17 games and has recorded 3.62 goals against average and a 0.885 save percentage.

The Icehogs defeated the Wolves, 4-3, by way of a shootout on Friday night. The two will face off again on New Year's Eve, this time in Rockford.

