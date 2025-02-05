Chicago winter weather timing: Here's when you may see freezing rain, sleet

After a few unseasonably warm days in the Chicago area, winter conditions have returned and could impact a morning commute later this week as a system approaches the region.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for nearly the entire Chicago area, with a risk of freezing rain and sleet beginning late Wednesday as temperatures hover near freezing.

While potential wintry accumulation is likely to spare most commuters Wednesday evening, precipitation that may freeze upon contact is forecasted to begin in the later evening hours, continuing overnight.

The mixture of precipitation is likely to arrive as either freezing rain or sleet, dissipating in the early morning hours.

Though the wintry mix is likely to end prior to the morning commute, leftover ice accumulation is possible, potentially leading to slick roads.

Models suggest much of the Chicago area could see approximately .1 inches of ice accumulated on surfaces by Thursday morning.

Another system approaches the area by the weekend, with a possibility of multiple inches of snow to impact the Chicago area on Saturday with cold air sticking around.

In addition to three-to-four inches of snow possible by Sunday morning, more accumulated ice is possible as well, which could complicate Sunday morning travel.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Brant Miller, forecasts may very well change regarding the snow event this weekend, with warmer temperatures forecasted just south of the Chicago area leading to a predicted wintry mix or rain event.