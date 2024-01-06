Timeline: What to expect and when with two winter storms headed to the Chicago area

After a dose of winter weather on Saturday, it appears more will soon be on the way.

By the afternoon, much of the Chicago area received between one and three inches of snow, though some communities reported up to five inches of accumlation. That round moved out in the following hours, but another was forecast to arrive some time late Saturday into Sunday, with only an inch of snowfall expected.

While Sunday won't see nearly as much snow, some flurries are possible, though a relatively calm day is expected. When the work week rolls around, it will start off rather pleasant for this time of year, but things will change later on when snow arrives.

With two winter storms possible in the coming days, here's a breakdown of what you can expect and when, and how much snow you could potentially see in your backyard.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Late Monday

Following a relatively quiet day with comfortable temperatures, the first of two winter storms will arrive late Monday.

A winter system will move in from the southwest overnight Monday into Tuesday, bringing a mixed bag of winter precipitation to the region. A rain and snow mix will fall along the lakefront, while the rest of the area will likely see snow, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Pete Sack.

Tuesday morning

Wet, accumulating snow is poised to blanket a majority of the Chicago area on early Tuesday, with the most snowfall expected in the region's southern counties, according to the National Weather Service. Rainy conditions will persist along the lakefront, and temperatures in the upper 30s may cause rain to convert to snow.

Two rounds of wintry weather are poised to move through Monday night through Tuesday night. The first round (Monday night through Tuesday morning) will impact our entire area with wet, accumulating snow especially in the orange shaded area. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/1IEyIcoQfD — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 6, 2024

Northwest Indiana, meanwhile, will likely be in a similar situation. According to meteorologists, the storm system is expected to draw up milder air, and in turn, create a mixture of rain and snow for that region.

Elsewhere across the Chicago area, most communities will see anywhere between 1 and 4 inches of snow, according to meteorologists.

Tuesday afternoon/evening

The rain and snow mix will persist, with continued snowfall in the northern and western suburbs. Peak snowfall rates are expected in both the afternoon and evening, so you'll want to be especially careful if you're driving during that time.

It’s still too early to talk snow accumulations with the 2nd round (Tuesday afternoon - night). However, confidence continues to grow that parts of the area will see a continuation of impactful wintry weather especially in the red shaded area. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/hZXRRemgUt — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 6, 2024

While the southern portion of the viewing area will see snow earlier in the day, rain will arrive after daybreak and continue through the nighttime hours.

Showers are on tap for the majority of Cook County, as well as Northwest Indiana. Rain will likely end as the system exits overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and makes way for more winter weather.

Wednesday

Colder air will move in Wednesday morning, bringing snow to the entirety of the Chicago area. You'll want to get used to the snow for a little while - as it's expected to continue through both the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

When all is said and done, snowfall totals will likely exceed 7 inches for the majority of the area. The Global Model estimates 7.3 inches of snowfall will blanket the area, while the European model's estimate is slightly higher at 7.6 inches.

Snowfall estimates in some southern communities are even higher, such as Morris, which could get nearly 10 inches of accumulating snow.

Thursday and beyond

Thursday will bring another chance of snow before a dramatic drop in temperatures. Highs are poised to fall into the upper 20s by the time Friday rolls around. Prior to the weekend, we'll see temperatures plummet once again.

Highs will drop into the low- to mid-20s come Saturday, when we could see snow yet again.