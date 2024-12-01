Chicago winter parking ban begins with flyers, warnings

Motorists in Chicago have become used to the city’s prohibition on overnight parking on snow routes, but residents were given a reprieve Sunday morning.

The ban begins on Dec. 1 each year, but instead of giving out citations and towing vehicles, city enforcement officials instead placed warning flyers on cars that were in violation of the ordinance Sunday.

The flyers reminded motorists of the city’s policy prohibiting overnight parking on designated snow routes, but did not include a citation. The grace period was given due to the holiday weekend, according to a city spokesperson.

According to officials, any designated snow route prohibits parking when there are more than two inches of snow on the ground. Motorists are also not allowed to park on those streets between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. each day between Dec. 1 and April 1 under city ordinance.

Violators are given citations, and vehicles are towed.

If a vehicle is towed under the policy, residents can call 311, or visit the city’s website for more information.