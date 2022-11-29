Chicago White Sox Announce Coaching Staff Under Pedro Grifol

White Sox announce coaching staff under Pedro Grifol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox announced their full coaching staff under new manager Pedro Grifol for the 2023 season. They returned familiar faces, along with hiring a new bench coach, hitting coach, third base coach, major league field coordinator and sports performance director.

Here's a rundown of the coaches they announced on Tuesday:

Bench Coach: Charlie Montoyo – spent the last four seasons as the Toronto Blue Jays' manager. His hiring was announced simultaneously with Grifol's.

Hitting Coach: José Castro – spent the last eight seasons as assistant hitting coach for Atlanta Braves.

Assistant Hitting Coach: Chris Johnson – formerly the hitting coach for the Sox Triple-A Charlotte Knights.

Third Base Coach: Eddie Rodríguez – has 40 years of coaching experience and served in the Royals' organization over the past three seasons.

Major League Field Coordinator: Mike Tosar – spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Royals as the team's special assignment hitting coach.

Senior Director of Sports Performance: Geoff Head – served in the same role for the Cincinnati Reds over the last three seasons before making his way to Chicago.

Pitching Coach: Ethan Katz – Katz has been on the White Sox staff since the 2020 season. His return was announced on the day of Grifol's hire.

Bullpen Coach: Curt Hasler – He's been with the Sox for 32 years as a pitching coach and is returning for his seventh season on the major league roster.

First Base Coach: Daryl Boston – has been with the White Sox for 26 years and will serve his 11th season as the team's first base coach

