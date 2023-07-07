The first weekend in July, Chicago saw heavy downpours, flooded streets and a near washout of the weekend's events.

What will the weather this weekend hold?

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Friday is expected be dry, with mostly sunny skies and below-average highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Humidity will remain at bay as dew points remain low, the NBC 5 Storm Team adds, keeping the air comfortable and pleasant.

Friday evening will bring the next chance for rain, in the form of spotty showers, the NBC 5 Storm Team says. Overnight and into Saturday morning, across North Central and Northeast Illinois as well as Northwest Indiana, the likelihood of showers and storms increase, some with the potential to be strong.

Temperatures will be comfortable through Saturday. The main threat for rain from showers and some thunderstorms through Monday will be Friday night into early Saturday, with the best chance for storms expected to reside primarily south of I-80. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/jQyvK1Pkod — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 6, 2023

"Showers are likely tonight, along with the threat for a few thunderstorms," an alert from the National Weather Service said, adding that the primary thunderstorm threat will be the highest south of Interstate 80, where heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, areas to the south and southeast, including parts of Northwest Indiana are at a "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks at level one on a five-level scale.

By noon Saturday, the rain is expected to gradually come to an end, but some clouds across the area are likely to linger, the NBC 5 Storm Team says. Temperatures Saturday are predicted to be slightly cooler, forecast models show, with highs in the mid 70s.

As clouds continue to decrease, Sunday is predicted to be dry, with more sunshine and high temperatures in the 80s.