Chicago weekend weather: Fall temperatures, lingering showers, gusty winds

Heading out to check the fall colors across the Chicago area this weekend? Bring a jacket, and possibly an umbrella, too.

Friday's Chicago weather forecast begins with cloudy skies across Northeast Illinois and lingering, lake effect showers across Northwest Indiana, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. By lunchtime, showers and clouds are expected to gradually move out, and sunshine is expected to move in, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Friday night will be mostly clear, though some clouds will move back in as another system heads towards the region, Roman said. Temperatures Friday remain mild, in the upper 50s and low 60s, Roman added.

Spotty showers late tonight and Sat, though most will remain dry. Windy conditions are expected on Sat with gusts potentially over 30 mph. Cool temperatures prevail over the weekend with chances for patchy frost Sun/Mon AM. Increasing chances for rain next week. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/7SGhEjGF8X — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 20, 2023

Saturday will see a 20 percent chance of rain, with some showers potentially forming around 7 a.m. and staying closer to the lake, Roman said.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday afternoon could see a chance for showers as well.

Winds will also pick up Saturday, with strong gusts in the afternoon as high as 30 or 40 miles per hour, Roman said.

"If you do have Halloween decorations, this is your warning," Roman said, of the wind.

Temperatures during the day are likely to remain in the upper 50s to mid 60s, though some patchy frost could form overnight, the NWS said.

Sunday's forecast calls for dry, partly sunny weather, according to the NWS, with highs in the mid 50s.

A low chance for rain is back in the forecast early next week, Roman said.