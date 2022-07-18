Chicago Weekend Violence: At Least 7 Killed, 17 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least seven people have been killed and 17 have been injured, including a 14-year-old boy, in shootings across Chicago this weekend, authorities say.

The most recent fatal shooting occurred in the 10400 block of South Corliss at approximately 7:31 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities. A 44-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead from his injuries on the scene.

Hours earlier, two men died from injuries sustained in a shooting at approximately 2:38 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Albany, according to police. Two men were in a vehicle southbound when a red SUV approached, and an unknown offender began firing shots into the victims' vehicle, police stated. The victims returned fire, and the red SUV later fled the scene. A 28-year-old man was shot in the head and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He later died as a result of his injuries. A second victim, a 25-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the right upper back and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

In a separate shooting, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East 76th Street, authorities said. Officers responding to shots fired discovered a man in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body. The 31-year-old man was shot in the head and suffered five more shots to the back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A woman in her 20s was shot and killed at approximately 11:36 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of West Wilcox, authorities said. The shooting occurred when a fight ensued between a group of people, and someone on the porch began firing shots, authorities said. The victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. A 27-year-old man was shot in the mouth and listed in good condition.

In one incident, a 56-year-old man was fatally shot at approximately 5:17 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South California Ave., authorities said. The victim was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle pulled up, an unknown person inside produced a weapon and fired shots. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died.

In a fatal shooting Friday at 7:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Eggleston, a 25-year-old man was "involved in a narcotics related transaction" when the other person shot him in the stomach and thigh, according to authorities.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon and detectives were investigating.

Here are the reports of shootings that occurred in Chicago this weekend:

Friday -

In the 1000 block of South Calhoun at approximately 5:56 p.m., a 26-year-old man was standing in the street when a dark color vehicle pulled up, a person exited and shot the man in the arm, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 14-year-old boy was walking down the street at approximately 7:54 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ingleside when an unknown person walked toward the teen and fired shots, police said. He sustained a graze wound in the left abdomen and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Saturday -

At approximately 2:38 a.m., a 38-year-old man was standing outside in the 800 block of East 79th Street when a person traveling in a vehicle shot him in the head and back, then fled the scene, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

In the 4000 block of West Potomac at approximately 8:49 a.m., a 47-year-old man was standing outside when a vehicle approached and another man shot him in the back, police said, then fled. The man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

At approximately 5:23 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Normal Avenue, a 26-year-old male victim was shot while on the front porch of a residence, police said. An unknown offender approached, produced a gun and fired shots at the victim, striking him in the leg. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

In the 3700 block of South Princeton at approximately 6:57 p.m., a 30-year-old was inside of a vehicle parked on the street when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, authorities said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right side and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

A 17-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the groin at approximately 7:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Homan, police stated. The victim was taken to Norwegian Hospital and said to be in good condition.

In the 800 block of East 79th Street at approximately 7:45 p.m., a 27-year-old man was on the street when he sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm by an unknown offender, police stated. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot at approximately 11:31 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Jackson, authorities said. The victim was in a passenger vehicle when he sustained a gunshot wound to the left eye. He was listed in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Sawyer, a 22-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain, according to police. The victim was shot in the right foot and listed in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Sunday -