Chicago Weekend Violence: 3 Killed, at Least 34 Injured in Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say three people have been killed and at least 34 others have been injured in shootings this weekend across city.

In the first fatal shooting of the weekend, police said a group of five men were standing outside of a residence at around 6 p.m. Friday near the 3300 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone in a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots.

After sustaining multiple gunshots throughout his body, a 33-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Two victims, 33 and 34, were hit in the leg and transported to hospitals in good condition. A 31-year-old was struck in the arm and abdomen, and a 56-year-old was wounded in the shoulder and buttocks. Both were taken to hospitals in good condition, as well.

Police said an investigation is underway, as no one is in custody.

In the second fatal shooting, at approximately 11:47 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West 89th Street, two men were standing outside when they were both struck by gunfire.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot in the face, neck and chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 43-year-old man was struck in the back, and he was listed in serious condition at a nearby hospital.

Police say no suspects are in custody at this time.

In the most recent fatal shooting of the weekend, Chicago police say a 21-year-old man was standing in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue at approximately 12:37 a.m. Sunday when he was shot multiple times.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and Chicago police are investigating.

Here are the shootings that have been reported so far:

Friday

A 27-year-old man was walking at 9:34 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Vernon Avenue when two unidentified men approached him and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene, police said. The victim was struck multiple times throughout the body and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said a man, 18, was struck once in the arm at approximately 10:02 p.m. near the 200 block of South Homan Avenue. He was transported to a hospital in good condition.

According to preliminary reports, two men fired shots at each other at around 11:38 p.m. indoors near the 5700 block of West Division Street. A 26-year-old sustained wounds to the face and back, and police said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A 29-year-old was struck in the arm and leg and transported to a hospital in good condition.

Around 10:38 p.m., a 19-year-old woman was shot once on the thigh near the 2600 block of West 23rd Place, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she is listed in fair condition.

Saturday

Five people were wounded, three of them critically, in Chicago's southern neighborhood of Washington Park, authorities said. Chicago Police said they responded to the call around 12:01 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue. A woman, 40, and two men, 32 and 38, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. A 31-year-old man was struck in the thigh and a 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the mouth, according to police. Both men were taken to a hospital in good condition. Police said no one is in custody and an investigation is underway.

Police reported that a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest by an unidentified offender in a gray Nissan Altima at approximately 1:33 a.m., near the 3400 block of Monroe Street. The victim was transported to a hospital in fair condition. There is no one in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Around 2:39 a.m. in Chatham, near the 600 block of East 92nd Place, police said a 28-year-old male was struck by a bullet in the leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

A 28-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her lower back while traveling inside of her car at approximately 2:50 a.m. in the 500 block of South Damen Avenue, officials said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

Police reported that an unknown man approached a vehicle with two people inside and fired multiple shots, injuring a 24-year-old woman and 30-year-old man around 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Birchwood Avenue. The woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition, while the man was taken to a different one in good condition.

A 6-year-old girl was shot in the arm Saturday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 6:28 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Racine. The girl was near the street when she was struck in the arm by gunfire, Chicago police stated. She was taken to an area hospital and said to be in good condition. Additional information about what led up to the shooting wasn't immediately available.

At approximately 10:13 p.m., a 37-year-old man was shot during a verbal altercation in the 3500 block of West Devon. According to police, the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and was hospitalized in fair condition.

A 36-year-old woman was driving in the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10:30 p.m. when she heard a loud bang and the rear window of her car shattered. The woman’s head was grazed by a bullet, and she was taken to an area hospital in good condition, according to police.

Sunday –