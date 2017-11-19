8 People Wounded in Shootings Across Chicago

Eight people have been shot and wounded across the city of Chicago so far this weekend.

The city’s latest shooting occurred Sunday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest, according to police, and he was taken to Loyola Hospital in serious condition.

The boy was one of three people shot in the first 12 hours of Sunday. The other two victims, a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, were both in stable condition at area hospitals, according to police.

Friday

An 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen while standing on a porch in the 2300 block of South Sacramento at approximately 5:29 p.m. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Saturday

A person in a red sedan fired shots at a woman in the 1300 block of South Albany at approximately 3:29 a.m. She was struck in the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai in stable condition, according to police.

At 4:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Hirsch, a 21-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in serious condition, police said.

In the 4600 block of South Federal at approximately 5:36 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot by a person in a grey Chrysler, police said. The man was a passenger in a car when the shots were fired in the 7500 block of South State at approximately 10:46 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital with a gunshot wound to his back.

Sunday:

A 22-year-old man was sitting in a car in the 600 block of North Laramie when he was shot at approximately 9:46 a.m. He was shot twice in the left shoulder and was transferred to Stroger in stable condition, police said.

26-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand in the 2400 block of West Taylor at approximately 10:09 a.m., police said. He is in stable condition, and a person of interest is in custody according to police.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest in the 2500 block of North Lotus at approximately 11:34 a.m., police said. He is in serious condition at Loyola Hospital.

*All investigations are still pending, and unless otherwise noted no one is in custody.