Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling and Mayor Brandon Johnson will provide a joint update Monday morning after at least nineteen people were killed and at least 87 wounded in shootings in the city over the extended Fourth of July weekend.

By the end of Friday, the tally of shootings — six people shot Thursday and 62 shot Friday, 12 killed over both days — surpassed the numbers for last year’s entire holiday weekend. Last year, 11 people were killed and 62 wounded over the holiday weekend, which stretched over four days, July 1-4.

This year’s holiday violence includes four mass shootings. In all, 24 people were shot, four fatally, in the mass attacks.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement Friday the Chicago Police Department would deploy officers whose days off for the holiday weekend were previously canceled, aiming “to maximize presence and ensure prompt incident response.”

“We are devastated by the recent violence that has left our city in a state of grief, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and communities impacted by these recent events,” Johnson’s office said in a statement.

Below is a recap of the shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend, according to Chicago police.

Fatal attacks:

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, Dion Butler, 34, was shot in the neck in the 6200 block of South Laflin Street in Englewood, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

An 8-year-old boy and two women were killed and two young boys were critically injured in a shooting about 6:15 a.m. Thursday. Multiple people fired into a home in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

A man was found shot to death about 2:10 p.m. Thursday in Roseland on the Far South Side. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found the man, 24, unresponsive in the 9300 block of South Lafayette Avenue. He had been shot in the chest and flank and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Later Thursday, a 30-year-old man was standing in the street with a crowd about 11 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Kerfoot Avenue in Auburn Gresham when he was shot in his torso. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, officials said.

Two women, 59 and 29, were shot about 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Leclaire Avenue. The older woman was shot in her hip and head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she later died. The younger woman was shot in the torso and also taken to Stroger, where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

About the same time, a 35-year-old man was arguing with someone in the 6000 block of South Winchester Avenue when the person shot him multiple times. The 35-year-old was pronounced dead at Saint Bernard Hospital, police said.

Kendall Richardson was killed and six others were wounded about 1 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Menard Avenue when two people exchanged gunfire and fled, officials said. Richardson, 40, was shot in the buttocks and took himself to Stroger Hospital, where he died. The other victims — three men, two women and a 15-year-old boy — did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

A 30-year-old man identified as Leontrey Taylor by the Cook County medical examiner’s office was shot and killed in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue in Austin about 2 a.m. Friday, police said.

About 2:10 a.m. Friday, officers responding to calls of a person shot in the 1200 block of West Washburne Avenue found Demetrius Dorn, 43, with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

A man and woman were found shot about 7 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of East 87th Street, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Saturday night, a man died after exchanging gunfire with two people along train tracks in South Shore. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 8:50 p.m. near the 1700 block of East 71st Street and was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

About 10:35 p.m. Saturday, a 47-year-old man was driving in the 10600 block of South State Street when he was struck in the left armpit area by gunfire, police said. The man then struck three vehicles before coming to a complete stop, officials said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died, police said.

About 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a man and woman, 26 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East 21st Street when a white SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was shot multiple times in the body and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he died, police said. The woman was shot in the left leg and was taken to the same hospital where she was in good condition, officials said.

About 11:55 p.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old motorist was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso after he struck a viaduct in the 5800 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.



At about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a man was found shot to death on a kitchen floor in Austin on the West Side. Officers responded to a well-being check in the 200 block of North Central Avenue and found Melvin Hill, 36, on the kitchen floor bleeding and unresponsive, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Hill, of the same block on Central, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was dead at the scene, police said.

At about 11:50 p.m., two teens, 18 and 16, were arguing with someone in the 700 block of East 89th Place when the person opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said. The 18-year-old was shot twice in the chest and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, police said. The 16-year-old was shot in the left and right thigh and he was taken to a nearby hospital and last listed in fair condition, police said.

Non-fatal shootings: