At Least 3 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings

In one incident, a man was shot early Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood when he walked into an apartment for a party

At least three people have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Here are the shootings that have happened as of Saturday afternoon:

Saturday

  • In the 600 block of South Cicero at approximately 2:20 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and left arm, police said. The victim was initially driven by a friend to Rush University Medical Center, but later transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
  • A 31-year-old man was shot at approximately 2:28 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 67th Street when he walked into an apartment for a party, police confirmed. The victim said he was hit with an object when he walked into the apartment, and while on the ground, he heard a shot and felt pain. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

Friday

  • At approximately 8:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Campbell, a 20-year-old man was shot while driving a vehicle northbound on Campbell, police said. The victim was driven to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the left arm and torso. He was last listed in good condition.

