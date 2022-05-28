Chicago Weekend Shootings: At Least 5 Hurt in Memorial Day Weekend Gun Violence

Chicago police say that five people have been wounded in shootings across the city during the Memorial Day weekend.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. Friday, a group of gunmen approached a man and a woman in the 900 block of North Lockwood and opened fire.

Police say a 34-year-old man, who was sitting inside a parked car, was hit in the neck, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A 31-year-old woman, who was standing near the car, was hit in the elbow, and is listed in fair condition at another hospital.

A third victim, a 32-year-old man, was caught in the crossfire and was hit in the lower back. Police say he was in fair condition at an area hospital.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

At approximately 10:19 p.m., a 42-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle when he encountered several vehicles and a group of people near the 7900 block of South Drexel. When he tried to pass through, he heard several shots and was struck in the shoulder. He drove himself to a local hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Saturday –