Chicago Weekend Shootings: At Least 48 Shot, 8 Fatally, in Memorial Day Weekend Gun Violence

Memorial Day weekend in Chicago historically means a violent start to summer months. This year, police say nearly 50 people were shot -- 8 fatally -- over the holiday weekend.

About half of the shooting victims were wounded on the West Side. The downtown area, which has seen several high-profile attacks in May, had four shooting victims.

By Monday morning, shootings had outpaced Memorial Day weekend in 2021, when 37 people were shot, three of them fatally.

In the latest fatal incident, a 27-year-old man died from a shooting at approximately 5:03 p.m. Monday in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen, police stated.

The 27-year-old man was shot multiple times by an unknown offender and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Earlier this month, the Chicago Police Department said it was canceling officers' days off the week leading up to Memorial Day.

Police Supt. David Brown is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. to provide an update on public safety efforts.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

At approximately 10:15 p.m. Friday, a group of gunmen approached a man and a woman in the 900 block of North Lockwood and opened fire. Police say a 34-year-old man, who was sitting inside a parked car, was hit in the neck, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A 31-year-old woman, who was standing near the car, was hit in the elbow, and is listed in fair condition at another hospital. A third victim, a 32-year-old man, was caught in the crossfire and was hit in the lower back. Police say he was in fair condition at an area hospital. No suspects were in custody.

At approximately 10:19 p.m., a 42-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle when he encountered several vehicles and a group of people near the 7900 block of South Drexel. When he tried to pass through, he heard several shots and was struck in the shoulder. He drove himself to a local hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Saturday –

A 56-year-old man was standing outside in the 500 block of North Lavergne at approximately 3:32 a.m. when he was shot by a person in a white SUV, according to police. The man was hit in the back and hip, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

In the 6700 block of South Damen at approximately 2:50 p.m., a 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police stated. The victim was driving when he heard shots and felt pain. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and said to be in stable condition.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 31st Street, two people were in a car when shots were fired at them. A 25-year-old man was hit in the left leg, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, according to police. A 27-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her finger, and refused medical treatment.

Sunday –

Chicago police say a 31-year-old man was driving in the 2100 block of West Coulter at approximately 12:45 a.m. when his left hand was grazed by gunfire. He refused treatment at the scene.

Two men were standing on a street in the 7000 block of South Indiana at approximately 1:16 a.m. when a man fired shots at them, police said. A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was listed in critical condition in an area hospital. A 38-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and was listed in fair condition, according to police.

In the 800 block of South Karlov at approximately 1:32 a.m., a group of people were on a sidewalk when a fight broke out and shots were fired. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back, a 21-year-old man was shot in the left side of his body, another 21-year-old man was shot in the left arm, a 21-year-old woman was hit in the left arm, and a 33-year-old man was shot in the face, police said. All five were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. in the 700 block of South Michigan, an 18-year-old man walked into a hospital and said he’d been shot in the left foot. He was listed in fair condition, but couldn’t provide additional information to police.

Police say an adult man was found on the ground in the 6300 block of South Calumet at approximately 4:53 a.m. He was shot in the back and hip, and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

At approximately 5:53 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Drexel, a 28-year-old was inside a vehicle when he was struck by gunfire, police stated. The victim was struck multiple times to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

In the 4400 block of West Gladys at approximately 8:03 p.m., a 27-year-old man was near the street when he was struck to the foot by gunfire, authorities said. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old woman was shot by an unidentified female offender at approximately 8:46 p.m. in the 400 block of East 87th Street. She sustained one gunshot wound and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Walton Street, Chicago police said four people were shot, one fatally. A 69-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced after sustaining gunshot wounds to the arm and torso. A 45-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were both listed in serious condition, and a 25-year-old man was listed in good condition. The suspect, a 23-year-old man, is in custody and was listed in good condition.

In the 500 block of West Erie at approximately 10 p.m., a 20-year-old woman and adult male victim were sitting inside a parked vehicle when they were approached by three to four male offenders, authorities said. One of the offenders reached into the vehicle and punched the male victim in the face, police stated. As the offenders began to leave, one of the men produced a gun and fired shots into the vehicle. The female passenger sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was listed in serious condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

A 43-year-old man self-transported to Stroger Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the wrist at an unknown time, police said. The individual didn't provide details regarding the shooting.

A 37-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a 39-year-old man who produced a gun and shot him in the eye at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Kimball, authorities said. The male victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The male offender was taken into custody.

Monday -