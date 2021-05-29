Chicago Police

Chicago Weekend Shootings: At Least 3 Wounded in Gun Violence

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

Chicago police say that at least three people have been wounded in shootings across the city this weekend.

Here are this weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

  • At approximately 6:55 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Wabash, a 42-year-old man was working as a rideshare driver when a male passenger attempted to rob him at gunpoint. The two struggled, according to police, which resulted in the firing of the gun. The 42-year-old sustained a graze wound to the abdomen. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Saturday –

  • In the 3300 block of W. 47th Street at about 12:19 a.m., a 40-year-old man was standing outside when an unknown man fired shots from a passing pickup truck, hitting him in the back twice. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
  • At approximately 1:18 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Dobson, a black Dodge Charger pulled up to a group of boys and someone began firing shots from the vehicle. A 12-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the leg and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Policegun violence
