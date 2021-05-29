Chicago Weekend Shootings: At Least 3 Wounded in Gun Violence

Chicago police say that at least three people have been wounded in shootings across the city this weekend.
Here are this weekend’s shootings so far:
Friday –
- At approximately 6:55 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Wabash, a 42-year-old man was working as a rideshare driver when a male passenger attempted to rob him at gunpoint. The two struggled, according to police, which resulted in the firing of the gun. The 42-year-old sustained a graze wound to the abdomen. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
Saturday –
- In the 3300 block of W. 47th Street at about 12:19 a.m., a 40-year-old man was standing outside when an unknown man fired shots from a passing pickup truck, hitting him in the back twice. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At approximately 1:18 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Dobson, a black Dodge Charger pulled up to a group of boys and someone began firing shots from the vehicle. A 12-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the leg and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.