Chicago Weekend Shootings: At Least 3 Wounded in Gun Violence

Chicago police say that at least three people have been wounded in shootings across the city this weekend.

Here are this weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

At approximately 6:55 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Wabash, a 42-year-old man was working as a rideshare driver when a male passenger attempted to rob him at gunpoint. The two struggled, according to police, which resulted in the firing of the gun. The 42-year-old sustained a graze wound to the abdomen. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Saturday –