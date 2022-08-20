Chicago Weekend Shootings: At Least 1 Killed, 19 Injured by Gunfire

At least 1 person has been killed and 19 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago this weekend, according to city police.

In the only fatal shooting of the weekend reported so far, a group of five men were standing outside of a residence at around 6 p.m. Friday near the 3300 block of South Vernon Avenue when a someone in a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots, police said.

After sustaining multiple gunshots throughout his body, a 33-year-old was transported to Mount Sinai hospital, where he later died.

Two victims, 33 and 34, were hit in the leg and transported to hospitals in good condition. A 31-year-old was struck in the arm and abdomen, and a 56-year-old was wounded in the shoulder and buttocks. Both were taken to hospitals in good condition, as well.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said an investigation is underway, as no one is in custody.

Here are the shootings that have been reported as of 6 p.m. Friday so far:

Friday

A 27-year-old man was walking at 9:34 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Vernon Avenue when two unidentified men approached him and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene, police said. The victim was struck multiple times throughout the body and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said a man, 18, was struck once in the arm at approximately 10:02 p.m. near the 200 block of South Homan Avenue. He was transported to a hospital in good condition.

According to preliminary reports, two men fired shots at each other at around 11:38 p.m. indoors near the 5700 block of West Division Street. A 26-year-old sustained wounds to the face and back, and police said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A 29-year-old was struck in the arm and leg and transported to a hospital in good condition.

Around 10:38 p.m., a 19-year-old woman was shot once on the thigh near the 2600 block of West 23rd Place, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she is listed in fair condition.

Saturday