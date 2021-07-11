Chicago Weekend Shootings: 9 Dead, at Least 30 Wounded in Gun Violence

Chicago police say that nine people have been killed and at least another 30 have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 11800 block of South State Street at approximately 5:19 p.m. Friday.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to authorities, two men were inside of a residence at the location when they were shot. A 47-year-odl man was shot in the head and buttocks, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 34-year-old man was shot in the left hand and right shoulder, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No suspect is in custody in the shooting, and police are continuing to investigate.

An hour later, another fatal shooting was reported, this time in the 11000 block of South Vernon. According to police, a 39-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a light-colored vehicle pulled up, and a person inside the car opened fire, striking the victim in the chest.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are currently in custody.

Another fatal shooting was reported at approximately 7:31 p.m. in the 600 block of West 80th Street. A man was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot in the head and neck, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting. No suspects are in custody.

Another fatal shooting was reported in the 9700 block of South Merrion at approximately 12:37 p.m. Saturday. A 31-year-old man was on a sidewalk when a person in a vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the right flank and right leg.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Area Two detectives are investigating, and no suspects are in custody.

At approximately 2:05 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Dorchester, a 29-year-old man was sitting in a car when he was shot in the left side, according to police.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Later Saturday afternoon, two men, ages 20 and 33, were in the parking lot of a gas station in the 6100 block of South Ashland when a person in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire.

The older man was struck in the chest, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The younger man was also hit, and was pronounced dead at the gas station.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Just after 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Paulina, another fatal shooting was reported. Three victims were standing on a sidewalk when they were shot by an unknown assailant.

A 26-year-old man was struck in the neck and head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 22-year-old man was hit in the right shoulder, and a 23-year-old woman was also hit in the shoulder. Both were taken to area hospitals in good condition, according to police.

Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.

A 31-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the 2700 block of West 27th Street at approximately 8:50 p.m. Saturday, according to police. The man was walking with a woman when two people got out of a car and opened fire, striking him in the face and chest.

The man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai a short time later.

A 60-year-old woman was shot in the knee, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition. A third victim, a 35-year-old woman, was standing nearby, and suffered a graze wound to her face. She was hospitalized in good condition.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Oakley, two men were walking when they were shot by an assailant in a black sedan, according to police.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai a short time later. A 25-year-old man was shot in the head, and he was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, according to authorities.

Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

At approximately 5:28 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Wolcott, a 26-year-old man was sitting in a parked car when he was shot. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

A 28-year-old man was driving in the 8000 block of South Marshfield at approximately 8:13 p.m. when he was struck in the left shoulder by a gunshot, police say. The man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition stabilized.

In the 1300 block of South Blue Island at approximately 10:13 p.m., a 59-year-old man was walking when he was shot by one of two nearby assailants. The man was reported to be in fair condition, and was hospitalized after the attack, according to police.

Saturday –

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot in the 2100 block of South Fairfield at approximately 12:54 a.m. Officers responded to a hospital after the shooting, where the man was uncooperative. He was listed in good condition.

At approximately 1 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Adams, two men were on the street in a large group of people when they were shot. A 32-year-old man was hit twice in the chest, and a 48-year-old man was hit in the back, chest and arm. Both men were taken to area hospitals in serious condition, according to police.

A 30-year-old man was standing outside a residence in the 4500 block of West Maypole at approximately 2:47 a.m. when a person inside a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the abdomen and leg. The man was taken to Rush Hospital, then was transferred to another facility, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

In the 3100 block of West Roosevelt at approximately 2:58 a.m., a 31-year-old man was driving when a person in another vehicle opened fire, striking him in the hand, according to police. The man drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police say a 36-year-old woman was sitting in a car in the 5500 block of South Princeton at approximately 3:25 a.m. when she was shot multiple times in the arm. The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

At approximately 10:50 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Marshfield, a 23-year-old man was shot in the right calf and buttocks. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

A 35-year-old man was in a vehicle in the first block of South Homan at approximately 11:28 a.m. when he was shot in the right thigh. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

In the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue at approximately 11:43 a.m., a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a man walked up to him and opened fire, according to police. The man was hit in the left leg, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 26-year-old man was standing on the street in the 200 block of East 130th Street at approximately 1:29 p.m. when he was shot in both legs. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

At approximately 1:58 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Langley, a 40-year-old man became involved in a verbal altercation with another man. The man then pulled out a weapon and fired shots, striking the victim in the back and right side. The victim was then taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A 21-year-old man was getting out of a car in the 1300 block of West 89th Street at approximately 3:53 p.m. when a person in a dark-colored vehicle began to fire shots at him, striking him in the head. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

In the 4700 block of West Harrison, a 37-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle at the intersection of Harrison and Cicero when a person in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in both shoulders. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 22-year-old man was walking in the 800 block of East 82nd Street at approximately 10 p.m. when a person walked up to him and shot him in the stomach. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 10:01 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was sitting on a porch in the 6800 block of South Justine when a man fired shots from down the street, grazing her arm. The woman refused medical treatment, and police do not believe that she was the intended target.

A 33-year-old man was driving in the 4000 block of West 16th Street at approximately 10:32 p.m. when a man in a passing black vehicle opened fire, striking him in the chest. The victim drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, according to police.

In the 100 block of East 115th Street at approximately 11:34 p.m., a 34-year-old man was walking when a person in a passing dark-colored sedan opened fire, striking him in the groin. The man was dropped off at an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, according to police.

Sunday –