Chicago Weekend Shootings: 5 Dead, at Least 18 Hurt in Memorial Day Weekend Gun Violence

Chicago police say that five people are dead and at least 18 others have been hurt in shootings across the city so far during the Memorial Day weekend.

In the first deadly shooting, a man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the 6000 block of South Artesian in the city's Chicago Lawn neighborhood, authorities said. The victim was struck to the head by gunfire at approximately 1:31 p.m. and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he later died.

On Saturday evening, two men were fatally shot when they opened fire on each other in the Englewood neighborhood, authorities stated. At approximately 5:04 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop, two men, age 29 and 38, were near the sidewalk when they produced guns and fired shots, striking each other.

Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they died.

In the 5700 block of South Carpenter at approximately 1:05 a.m. Sunday, a man was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot in the head and body, according to police.

Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene, and no suspects are in custody and no further information on his identity was immediately made available.

Another fatal shooting occurred in the 4200 block of West Madison at approximately 6:40 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was driving eastbound when he was shot multiple times in the left side of his body. The vehicle he was driving ultimately crashed into a road median, and when officers arrived on the scene, they rushed him to an area hospital.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

At approximately 10:15 p.m. Friday, a group of gunmen approached a man and a woman in the 900 block of North Lockwood and opened fire. Police say a 34-year-old man, who was sitting inside a parked car, was hit in the neck, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A 31-year-old woman, who was standing near the car, was hit in the elbow, and is listed in fair condition at another hospital. A third victim, a 32-year-old man, was caught in the crossfire and was hit in the lower back. Police say he was in fair condition at an area hospital. No suspects were in custody.

At approximately 10:19 p.m., a 42-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle when he encountered several vehicles and a group of people near the 7900 block of South Drexel. When he tried to pass through, he heard several shots and was struck in the shoulder. He drove himself to a local hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Saturday –

A 56-year-old man was standing outside in the 500 block of North Lavergne at approximately 3:32 a.m. when he was shot by a person in a white SUV, according to police. The man was hit in the back and hip, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

In the 6700 block of South Damen at approximately 2:50 p.m., a 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police stated. The victim was driving when he heard shots and felt pain. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and said to be in stable condition.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 31st Street, two people were in a car when shots were fired at them. A 25-year-old man was hit in the left leg, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, according to police. A 27-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her finger, and refused medical treatment.

Sunday –