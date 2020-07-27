Chicago Weekend Shootings: 3 Dead, at Least 59 Wounded in Gun Violence

Three people were killed and at least 59 wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, authorities said.

The weekend shootings come as the city's violence is under national scrutiny, with hundreds of federal agents being sent in to help quell a rise in shootings.

The most recent fatality took place early Monday morning in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove, police said.

At around 1:30 a.m., a man was driving when someone in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the head, abdomen and leg, police said. The man's car then hit a residential building on the next block.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported, authorities said.

Chicago police reported a fatal shooting early Sunday afternoon in the 4000 block of West Carroll Avenue. According to authorities, a 37-year-old man was riding a bicycle when he was shot in the chest and neck.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Chicago police also reported a fatal shooting in the 3000 block of East 78th Street at approximately 1:52 a.m. Saturday. According to authorities, two individuals were standing in the parking area of an apartment complex when shots were fired from an unknown location.

A 19-year-old woman was hit in the head by the gunfire, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. She was later pronounced dead, according to police.

A 39-year-old woman was also taken to the University of Chicago, and she was listed in fair condition after being shot in the right shoulder.

Area Two detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

At least two people were shot in the 800 block of West 59 th Street at approximately 5:19 p.m. According to police, the individuals were standing in the parking lot of a gas station when a person in a black SUV fired several rounds at them. A 28-year-old man was hit in the right leg, and a 24-year-old man was hit in both legs during the shooting. Both are in good condition, police said.

Street at approximately 5:19 p.m. According to police, the individuals were standing in the parking lot of a gas station when a person in a black SUV fired several rounds at them. A 28-year-old man was hit in the right leg, and a 24-year-old man was hit in both legs during the shooting. Both are in good condition, police said. In the 4000 block of West Cullerton at approximately 5:33 p.m., a 19-year-old man was standing on a front porch when two men walked up and began firing shots at him. He was hit in the right arm and both legs, and was taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition, according to police.

At approximately 11:54 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Wabash, two individuals were standing in an alley when they were hit by gunfire, according to police. A 40-year-old woman was hit in the left leg and right arm, and is in fair condition, while a 48-year-old man was hit in the leg and is in good condition. Both were taken to the University of Chicago.

Saturday –

A 21-year-old man was inside a party bus in the 1500 block of West 56 th Street just after midnight when a man in a passing white sedan fired shots at the vehicle, grazing the victim’s neck. He was treated and released at the scene, police said, while several other individuals were hit by glass. All refused medical treatment.

Street just after midnight when a man in a passing white sedan fired shots at the vehicle, grazing the victim’s neck. He was treated and released at the scene, police said, while several other individuals were hit by glass. All refused medical treatment. In the 300 block of West Garfield Boulevard at approximately 1:25 a.m., a 27-year-old man was in a vehicle when a silver SUV approached and a person inside opened fire. The man was hit in the right thigh, leg, and buttocks, and is in good condition at St. Bernard, police said.

Illinois State Police say that a 22-year-old woman was driving in a vehicle on the southbound Dan Ryan near 79 th Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. when she was shot by an individual in another car. The woman drove herself to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and traffic was closed on the highway for approximately an hour as an investigation took place.

Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. when she was shot by an individual in another car. The woman drove herself to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and traffic was closed on the highway for approximately an hour as an investigation took place. A 42-year-old man was standing outside a residence in the 6000 block of South Racine at approximately 3:47 a.m. when he was shot in the leg, police said. The man was unsure of where the gunfire came from. He was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

In the 200 block of North Wabash at approximately 5 a.m., a 26-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when the occupants of that car became involved in a verbal altercation with a man standing on the street. Police say that man pulled out a weapon and fired shots at the car, striking the victim three times in the back. He is in serious condition at Northwestern Hospital.

At approximately 5:10 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Maypole, two individuals were shot when a person in a dark colored SUV fired shots at them, striking both victims. A 41-year-old man was hit in the groin, thigh and abdomen, and is in serious condition at Stroger, while a 39-year-old woman is in fair condition at Rush after being shot in the right leg.

Two women were driving in a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Springfield at approximately 5:20 a.m. when a person fired shots from the sidewalk, striking both victims. A 22-year-old woman was hit in the back, and is in serious condition at Mount Sinai. A second woman, a 25-year-old, was hit in the left knee and is in good condition, police said.

In the 2600 block of West 22nd Place, a 17-year-old boy and 37-year-old man were shot while standing on a sidewalk, police said. According to officers, an unknown light-colored vehicle pulled up alongside the victims and someone inside fired shots, striking the victims. The 17-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The 37-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left foot and self-transported to St. Anthony Hospital.

At approximately 2:11 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Harrison, a 13-year-old girl was shot while in an alley, police stated. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting at approximately 2:38 p.m. in the 700 block of North Central Avenue, police said. Another man shot the victim during a fight inside a home, police said. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 3:53 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Jeffery, a 31-year-old male was found shot at a gas station, according to Chicago police. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy was standing in the 11300 block of South Carpenter at approximately 9 p.m. when a person inside a passing black SUV fired shots at him, grazing his head, according to police. The teen was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

In the 4000 block of West Van Buren at approximately 10:11 p.m., two men were standing on a sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and a person inside opened fire. A 23-year-old man was hit in the kneecap, and a 24-year-old man was hit in the neck. Both are in good condition, police said.

Just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole, a 39-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when another individual approached the car, police said. That man opened fire, striking the victim in both legs. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police say a 29-year-old woman was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 block of South Avenue J at approximately 10:40 p.m. when she was hit in the arm by a stray bullet from two vehicles that were firing shots at one another. The woman was treated and released on the scene.

A 25-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 2600 block of West Fletcher at approximately 10:52 p.m. when a man approached on foot and fired shots into the car, striking the victim in the leg. He was taken to Illinois Masonic in fair condition, according to police.

In the 7700 block of South Christiana at approximately 11:10 p.m., two men were walking through an alley when a man in a black sedan fired shots at them. Both victims, a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old, were hit in the legs, and both are in fair condition at Christ Hospital, police said.

Sunday –

At approximately 1:36 a.m. in the 300 block of North Columbus, a 31-year-old man was sitting in a car when a black sedan approached and a person inside opened fire, striking the victim in the upper back. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, and a person of interest was taken into custody, police said.

According to Chicago police, a 36-year-old man was walking in the 6800 block of South Talman at approximately 2 a.m. when he was shot in the femur. He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 21-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk in the 4700 block of South Shields at approximately 2:05 a.m. when he was shot in the left thigh, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition. A short time later, a second victim was dropped off at the same hospital, and he was also in good condition.

In the 700 block of South Laramie at approximately 2:30 a.m., a man was driving when he was shot in the head, police said. The man was taken to Loretto Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

At approximately 2:49 a.m. in the 3900 block of West 30 th Street, a 50-year-old man was driving a ride share vehicle when he saw numerous men yelling at one another. Gunfire followed, and the man was hit in the left leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in good condition.

Street, a 50-year-old man was driving a ride share vehicle when he saw numerous men yelling at one another. Gunfire followed, and the man was hit in the left leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in good condition. Chicago police say a 30-year-old man was walking in the 4700 block of West Polk at approximately 3:16 a.m. when four men walked up to him, with one of them opening fire. The man was hit in the right calf, and is in good condition at Stroger.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of South Homan Avenue at approximately 3:33 a.m. discovered a 29-year-old man on the porch of a residence. The man had been shot in the right thigh, and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition. A second man, a 25-year-old, was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in good condition after being shot in the ankle. Police say both victims were uncooperative with officers when asked about the incident.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of East Ontario at approximately 4:08 a.m. discovered a man lying on the ground. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times. Witnesses were very uncooperative about the incident, and refused to answer questions, authorities said. The shooting happened near the W Hotel, which said it was "aware of a situation" that is under police investigation. "The safety and security of our guests and employees is always a top priority," the hotel said in a statement.

Around 4:23 a.m., a 33-year-old man drove himself to Advocate Christ Medical Center after being shot in the 7600 block of South Halsted, according to police. The man told officers he was shot in the shoulder when someone opened fire from a passing vehicle in the area.

Just after 11 a.m., a 28-year-old man was shot while getting into his vehicle in the 7000 block of South Indiana, police said. The man was getting into the vehicle when he told police someone walked up and shot him in the arm and abdomen. The man drove himself to University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, according to authorities.

Another 28-year-old man was shot about an hour later in the 6400 block of South Sangamon, authorities said. The man was leaving his home when two other men got out of a black Camaro and opened fire on him, shooting him multiple times throughout the body, police said. The man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital and later transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A group of people was standing on the sidewalk in the 8600 block of South Manistee at approximately 1:33 p.m. when a person in a passing black Nissan Altima began firing shots. A man was shot in the right leg and another was shot in the hand. Both are being treated at area hospitals.

In the 11700 block of South Justine at approximately 2:39 p.m., a 19-year-old male was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle, police said. An unknown offender pulled up inside another vehicle and fired shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

Just after 4 p.m., in the 11500 block of South Princeton, a 27-year-old man was shot during a verbal dispute with a 26-year-old woman, police said. The man was shot in the hand and listed in fair condition at Advocate christ Medical Center, police said. Authorities believe the shooting was domestic-related.

At approximately 4:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Kenwood, a 25-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and right arm while inside a residence, according to police. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In the 7900 block of South Drexel at approximately 5:08 p.m., a 21-year-old male and 32-year-old male both were shot while on the sidewalk, police said. An unknown vehicle reportedly pulled up and someone inside produced a gun, firing shots. The 21-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. The 32-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was also listed in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 19-year-old man was shot while getting out of a vehicle at approximately 6:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Kilpatrick, police stated. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left foot and was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in stable condition.

A 37-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg at approximately 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 64th Street, police said. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

At approximately 8:21 p.m. in the 200 block of West 108th Place, a 35-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and reported to be in serious condition.

At about 10 p.m., a 22-year-old man told police he heard gunshots and felt pain while walking in the 6500 block of South Rhodes. The man was shot in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said. According to authorities, a man was then seen by police running from the scene where three handguns were found. He was taken into custody for questioning but no charges had been filed as of Monday morning.

Just after 11:30 p.m., police say two people were shot in the 700 block of East 130th Place. The victims told police they heard shots and felt pain before realizing they both had gunshot wounds to their legs. Both men, ages 44 and 47, were taken to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment, police said.

Monday –