Chicago Weekend Shootings: 3 Dead, at Least 37 Wounded in Gun Violence

Three people are dead and at least 37 others, including an off-duty Chicago police officer, have been shot so far this weekend in the city.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North Lockwood, police responded to a shots fired call and discovered that two men had been shot.

One of the victims, a 31-year-old man, was hit in the face, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say another victim, a man in his late-20s, was hit in the leg, arm and torso, and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Authorities believe that the two men may have been firing shots at one another, but the incident remains under investigation.

Early Monday, a 24-year-old male victim male victim was walking his dog at 1:47 a.m. in the alleyway of 5300 block of S. Seeley at 1:47 a.m. when the family inside the residence heard multiple gunshots coming from that direction.

The victim was discovered laying on the ground having sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head, torso, and leg, and was pronounced on scene.

Also on Monday, a male victim, 50 was in a residence with another male at 12:10 a.m. in the 5600 block of S. Morgan Ave. when a physical altercation ensued and the victim was shot.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced a short time later.

A male that was in the residence was taken to the area by detectives and a weapon was recovered in the residence.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s reported shootings thus far.

Friday –

A 21-year-old man was on a CTA train in the first block of West 69 th Street at approximately 5:46 p.m. when he was shot in the shoulder by an unknown assailant, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, and a person-of-interest was taken into custody.

Street at approximately 5:46 p.m. when he was shot in the shoulder by an unknown assailant, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, and a person-of-interest was taken into custody. At approximately 6 p.m. in the 100 block of South Cicero, a 31-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 6400 block of South Kenwood at approximately 7 p.m., a 22-year-old man was inside a residence when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police say that a 35-year-old man was shot in the 13000 block of South Drexel at approximately 9 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, but refused to provide officers with additional details on the shooting.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the stomach and arm in the 8800 block of South Princeton at approximately 10:20 p.m., according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Saturday –

At approximately 1:08 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Cicero, a 24-year-old man was filling his car with gas when he heard multiple shots. He was hit in the left foot, and was taken to a local hospital in good condition, police said.

An off-duty Chicago police officer became involved in a verbal altercation with another man in the 2400 block of West 104 th Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. when the other man fired shots. The officer was hit in the back, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.

Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. when the other man fired shots. The officer was hit in the back, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said. In the 1200 block of West 71 st Street at approximately 4:21 p.m., a 24-year-old man was at a party when he was shot in the right thigh. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Street at approximately 4:21 p.m., a 24-year-old man was at a party when he was shot in the right thigh. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition. Police say a 66-year-old man was leaving a residence in the 6600 block of South Stewart just before 5 p.m. when he saw a man running southbound near the location. He then heard shots and was hit in the upper right shoulder, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was driving in a vehicle in the 7300 block of South Perry at approximately 7:03 p.m. when a group of men fired shots, striking him in the ear. The teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Eggleston, a 61-year-old woman was standing on a porch when two men in a gangway began firing shots, striking her in the thigh. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition, and it is believed she wasn’t the intended target of the shooting, police said.

Sunday –

In the 6300 block of South Spaulding at approximately 12:26 a.m., a 25-year-old man was walking outside when he was hit in the heel by gunfire, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 24-year-old man was walking in the 500 block of East 71 st Street just before 1 a.m. when a person driving eastbound in a pickup truck fired shots, striking him in the hand and foot. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Street just before 1 a.m. when a person driving eastbound in a pickup truck fired shots, striking him in the hand and foot. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition. A 17-year-old girl was standing in the 3000 block of West Lexington at approximately 12:55 a.m. when she was shot twice in the abdomen. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

At approximately 1:11 a.m. in the 400 block of North State Street, police responded to a call of shots fired and located four victims when they arrived. A 29-year-old man was shot in the neck, jaw and chest, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The other three victims, a 41-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, and a 40-year-old woman, were all shot in their lower extremities, and all were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

In the 300 block of East 72 nd Street at approximately 1:32 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was taking items from her car when she was hit in the arm by gunfire. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Street at approximately 1:32 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was taking items from her car when she was hit in the arm by gunfire. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in good condition. Police say a 24-year-old woman was standing next to her vehicle in the 600 block of West Scott at approximately 1:34 a.m. when she heard several shots. She suffered a graze wound to the back of her neck, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Two men were standing outside in the 3900 block of West Gladys at approximately 2 a.m. when they were both shot. A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, while a 27-year-old man was in fair condition after being shot in the arm, police said.

Just before 2:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Harper, a 39-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 4400 block of South Lavergne at approximately 2:10 a.m., two men were shot while standing outside, police said. A 39-year-old man was hit in the arm, and was listed in serious condition, while a 33-year-old man was in good condition after being shot in the knee.

Police say a 29-year-old woman was shot after a verbal altercation with another woman in the 7400 block of North Sheridan at approximately 3:21 a.m. She was taken to an area hospital in fair condition after being struck in the leg by gunfire.

Two men were shot in the first block of West Elm at approximately 4:26 a.m. Police say a 37-year-old man was in serious condition after the shooting, and a 39-year-old man was in fair condition.

In the 300 block of East 103rd Street at approximately 12:01 p.m., a 58-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the chin, according to police. The offender attempted to rob a business when someone inside the business shot him. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

At approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Dearborn, a man was siting on a bench when he was shot in the right shoulder. The 25-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

In the 500 block of East 91st Street at approximately 5:06 p.m., a 35-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached and opened fire. The offender produced a gun and fired shots at the victim, injuring him in the right foot. The victim was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was on the front porch of a residence at approximately 4:25 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Trumbull when he was shot, police stated. According to authorities, an unknown offender approached, produced a gun and opened fire at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Monday