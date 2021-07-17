Chicago Weekend Shootings: 3 Dead, at Least 13 Wounded in Gun Violence

At least three people have been killed and another 13 have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend, according to Chicago Police.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 12000 block of South Union at approximately 6:48 p.m. Friday.

A 26-year-old man was on the street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown person inside the vehicle produced a gun and fired shots, police said.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In another fatal shooting, Four men were standing outside in the 700 block of North Lockwood at approximately 11:57 p.m. Friday when three unknown men approached and fired shots, striking them each, according to police.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the head and back, then subsequently pronounced dead on the scene. A second man, 40, was shot in the hip and leg and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The third victim, 45, was shot in the leg and transported by the CFD to Stroger in serious condition. The last victim, 62, suffered a graze wound to the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police said the offenders entered a possible gray Nissan car after the shooting and are not in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.

The next fatal shooting occurred early Saturday morning at around 1:46 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Van Buren.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the head by a man known to him during an argument outside, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The offender was on scene upon police arrival and will be taken to Area Four for further investigation, police said.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far, according to police:

Friday –

A 29-year-old man was walking in the 6900 block of South Parnell at approximately 6:30 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He sustained two gunshot wounds to the leg and was driven by a friend to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. in the 600 block of West 47th Street, a 43-year-old man was standing outside in a gangway when an unknown person inside a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken by a friend to University of Chicago Medical Center and has been released.

In the 500 block of South 80th Street at approximately 9:13 p.m., a 35-year-old woman was discovered outside on the street with a gunshot wound to the lower backside and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 32-year-old man was walking in the 5800 block of West Huron at approximately 9:50 p.m. when three unknown men approached him, police said. One of them announced a robbery, displaying a gun and the man was shot in the arm. He took himself to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 10 p.m. in the 700 block of North Lotus, a 42-year-old man was standing in an alley when he was shot in the hand by an unknown man. He then ran to a residence in the 200 block of North Pine where officials responded and transported him in good condition to West Suburban Hospital.

In the 3800 block of West Gladys at approximately 10:50 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was outside when she suffered gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital by another person in good condition.

Saturday -