Chicago Weekend Shootings: 2 Dead, at Least 21 Wounded in Gun Violence Thus Far

Chicago police say that two people have been killed and at least 21 others have been wounded in shootings across the city in a violent start to the weekend.

The first homicide of the weekend occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of West Gladys, according to Chicago police.

While standing amid a group, an unknown individual pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots at three men. A 43-year-old man was shot in the lower back and transported himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot and remains in stable condition at West Suburban hospital. Another 34-year-old man was shot in the neck and pronounced dead after being transported to Stroger hospital.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

In the 4100 block of West Congress at approximately 10:24 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times inside his vehicle.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition after an unknown person fired gun shots throughout the man's body. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Police have no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Here are the rest of this weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

At approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Colfax a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg by another man while standing in the street. Police said the man was taken to the University of Chicago in stable condition.

In the 7400 block of South Phillips, several people within a vehicle pulled up and shot a 35-year-old woman in the arm around 6:30 p.m. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago hospital in stable condition.

After a verbal altercation, police said a 28-year-old man was shot by another man in the shoulder in the 5400 block of South Loomis at approximately 10:56 p.m. He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 23rd Avenue, two men were in a verbal dispute with another man. The man shot the 22-year-old man in the lower back and the 41-year-old man in the hand and leg. Both were transported to Mount Sinai in good condition.

In the 7600 block of South Coles at approximately 11:14 p.m., a 20-year-old man was walking to his car when an unknown man pulled up in a grey Jeep and fired shots grazing the man's chest. He was transported to South Shore Hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 9:19 p.m., a 47-year-old man was urinating on the street when he realized he was shot in the buttocks. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. The man said he did not see or hear anyone shoot.

Saturday –