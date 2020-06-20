Chicago Weekend Shootings: 2 Dead, at Least 21 Wounded in Gun Violence Thus Far

Chicago police say that two people have been killed and at least 21 others have been wounded in shootings across the city in a violent start to the weekend.
The first homicide of the weekend occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of West Gladys, according to Chicago police.
While standing amid a group, an unknown individual pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots at three men. A 43-year-old man was shot in the lower back and transported himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot and remains in stable condition at West Suburban hospital. Another 34-year-old man was shot in the neck and pronounced dead after being transported to Stroger hospital.
No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
In the 4100 block of West Congress at approximately 10:24 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times inside his vehicle.
The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition after an unknown person fired gun shots throughout the man's body. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Police have no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
Here are the rest of this weekend’s shootings so far:
Friday –
- At approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Colfax a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg by another man while standing in the street. Police said the man was taken to the University of Chicago in stable condition.
- In the 7400 block of South Phillips, several people within a vehicle pulled up and shot a 35-year-old woman in the arm around 6:30 p.m. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago hospital in stable condition.
- After a verbal altercation, police said a 28-year-old man was shot by another man in the shoulder in the 5400 block of South Loomis at approximately 10:56 p.m. He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
- At approximately 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 23rd Avenue, two men were in a verbal dispute with another man. The man shot the 22-year-old man in the lower back and the 41-year-old man in the hand and leg. Both were transported to Mount Sinai in good condition.
- In the 7600 block of South Coles at approximately 11:14 p.m., a 20-year-old man was walking to his car when an unknown man pulled up in a grey Jeep and fired shots grazing the man's chest. He was transported to South Shore Hospital in fair condition.
- At approximately 9:19 p.m., a 47-year-old man was urinating on the street when he realized he was shot in the buttocks. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. The man said he did not see or hear anyone shoot.
Saturday –
- In the 700 block of South Loomis, a 17-year-old man was driving when a gold sedan approached at approximately 12:45 a.m. The man felt pain and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot graze to the left side rib cage.
- A 64-year-old woman was inside her residence in the 1000 block of North Lawndale when she was shot in the arm through her window at approximately 12:49 a.m. She was transported to Norwegian Hospital in fair condition.
- At approximately 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Troy, a 49-year-old woman was driving when an unknown man pulled up directly in front of her. Police said the woman exited her vehicle to approach the driver and tell him to move when the man fires two shots at the ground. The woman was shot in the right foot and drove herself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- In the 7400 block of South Wentworth, a 28-year-old man was shot in the chest, neck and body while standing outside at around 2:07 a.m. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.
- At approximately 2:42 a.m. in the 11700 block of South Union, a 27-year-old man and a 48-year-old man were shot by an unknown person driving a silver sedan. Both were shot in the legs and transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.
- A 24-year-old man was at a party in the 2700 block of North Pine Grove Avenue when an unknown man shot him in the cheek, right arm and right leg at around 2:26 a.m. He took himself to St. Joseph Hospital in good condition.
- In the 2200 block of South Lawndale at approximately 2:55 a.m., a 22-year-old man was walking down the street when three men exited a small SUV and one of them fired shots. The man was shot in the leg and brought to Saint Anthony Hospital then transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- A 25-year-old man was walking in the 7300 block of South Paulina at approximately 2:59 a.m. when an unknown man in a white car pulled up and shot him in the hand. Police said the man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
- At approximately 3:33 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Ferrar Drive, officers found a 43-year-old man unresponsive after reports of shots being fired. The man was shot in the neck, upper thigh and back, then taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- In the 1000 block of West 58th Street at approximately 3:20 a.m., a 26-year-old man was standing on the street when a black SUV pulled up and a man inside shot him. The man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
- At approximately 6:10 a.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder while driving in the 8700 block of South Halsted. He heard gunshots and suddenly felt pain, and then was taken to Roseland Hospital in fair condition.
- In the 2800 block of St. Louis at approximately 6:15 a.m., a 29-year-old man was walking down an alley and was shot in the head and leg. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.