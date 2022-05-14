Chicago Weekend Shootings: 2 Dead, at Least 10 Hurt in Gun Violence

Chicago police say that two people, including a 17-year-old boy, are dead and at least 10 others have been hurt in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

At approximately 7:24 p.m. Friday in the 6900 block of South Ada, a 17-year-old boy was standing near a sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire.

The teen suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and armpit area, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and detectives are investigating the shooting.

Just before 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South California, two men were inside a vehicle when they were involved in a crash with another car.

During an altercation that followed a man got out of one of the vehicles and opened fire, striking the two victims.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the chest and abdomen, and was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead. Police say a second 40-year-old man was shot in the side, and was taken to a local hospital in fair condition.

The gunman fled the scene on foot, but was taken into custody a short time later.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Friday –

At approximately 6:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Adams, a 16-year-old girl was inside a residence when she was shot in the head. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

In the 2900 block of South Fort Dearborn at approximately 11:39 p.m., two men were walking through a parking lot when they heard gunfire. A 20-year-old man was shot in the left arm, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the left leg and was listed in fair condition, police said.

A 30-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of South Racine at approximately 11:40 p.m. when he was shot in the left leg, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Saturday –