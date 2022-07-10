Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 Dead, at Least 29 Wounded in Gun Violence

One person is dead and at least 29 others, including an off-duty Chicago police officer, have been shot so far this weekend in the city.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North Lockwood, police responded to a shots fired call and discovered that two men had been shot.

One of the victims, a 31-year-old man, was hit in the face, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say another victim, a man in his late-20s, was hit in the leg, arm and torso, and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities believe that the two men may have been firing shots at one another, but the incident remains under investigation.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s reported shootings thus far.

Friday –

A 21-year-old man was on a CTA train in the first block of West 69 th Street at approximately 5:46 p.m. when he was shot in the shoulder by an unknown assailant, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, and a person-of-interest was taken into custody.

Street at approximately 5:46 p.m. when he was shot in the shoulder by an unknown assailant, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, and a person-of-interest was taken into custody. At approximately 6 p.m. in the 100 block of South Cicero, a 31-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 6400 block of South Kenwood at approximately 7 p.m., a 22-year-old man was inside a residence when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police say that a 35-year-old man was shot in the 13000 block of South Drexel at approximately 9 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, but refused to provide officers with additional details on the shooting.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the stomach and arm in the 8800 block of South Princeton at approximately 10:20 p.m., according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Saturday –

At approximately 1:08 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Cicero, a 24-year-old man was filling his car with gas when he heard multiple shots. He was hit in the left foot, and was taken to a local hospital in good condition, police said.

An off-duty Chicago police officer became involved in a verbal altercation with another man in the 2400 block of West 104 th Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. when the other man fired shots. The officer was hit in the back, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.

Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. when the other man fired shots. The officer was hit in the back, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said. In the 1200 block of West 71 st Street at approximately 4:21 p.m., a 24-year-old man was at a party when he was shot in the right thigh. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Street at approximately 4:21 p.m., a 24-year-old man was at a party when he was shot in the right thigh. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition. Police say a 66-year-old man was leaving a residence in the 6600 block of South Stewart just before 5 p.m. when he saw a man running southbound near the location. He then heard shots and was hit in the upper right shoulder, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was driving in a vehicle in the 7300 block of South Perry at approximately 7:03 p.m. when a group of men fired shots, striking him in the ear. The teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Eggleston, a 61-year-old woman was standing on a porch when two men in a gangway began firing shots, striking her in the thigh. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition, and it is believed she wasn’t the intended target of the shooting, police said.

Sunday –