Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 Dead, at Least 28 Wounded in Gun Violence

Chicago police say that one person has been killed and at least 28 others have been wounded in shootings across the city in a violent start to the weekend.

The first homicide of the weekend occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of North Kildare, according to Chicago police.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired at the location found a man lying on the round with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body. According to authorities, the man was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Five detectives are continuing to investigate.

In the 1800 block of West 21st Street at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday, two victims were shot while standing in a garage, police say. The men were standing in the garage when a vehicle drove down the alley and a person inside fired shots at them, striking both men.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the arm and another 23-year-old man was hit in the hip. Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

Here are the rest of this weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

In the 7100 block of East Eberhert at approximately 1:30 p.m., a 46-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. Police say the man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in serious condition.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the 800 block of East Engleside at approximately 3:58 p.m., according to authorities. The man was hit in the left arm, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Just after 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Potomac, a 26-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person in a white colored sedan opened fire, striking him in the right shoulder and chest. Police say the man was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

In the 1900 block of East 95 th Street at approximately 4:45 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in the back, according to police. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

Street at approximately 4:45 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in the back, according to police. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition. A 27-year-old man was in the 5400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. drive at approximately 5 p.m. when he was shot in the arm, buttocks and leg, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in serious condition.

At approximately 6 p.m. in the first block of East 95 th Street, a 35-year-old woman was sitting in a car when a person in another vehicle fired shots at her. The woman was hit once in the leg, according to police, and was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

Street, a 35-year-old woman was sitting in a car when a person in another vehicle fired shots at her. The woman was hit once in the leg, according to police, and was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition. In the 11700 block of South Ada Street at approximately 6:50 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and a 24-year-old man was hit in the thigh. Both men were taken to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 37-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the 5500 block of West Kamberling when he was shot in the left leg and hand. The man was taken to West Suburban Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

At approximately 9:05 p.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3100 block of North Davilin found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. The man was under the influence of an unknown substance and was uncooperative with police, and was treated at Illinois Masonic in good condition.

In the 200 block of North Pulaski at approximately 11:50 p.m., a 29-year-old man was in an alley with several friends when he heard multiple gunshots and was hit in the knee. Police say the man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Saturday –

A 25-year-old man was driving in the 7400 block of South Drexel at approximately 1:24 a.m. when a man wearing a fanny pack fired shots at him, police said. The bullet grazed the man’s head, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 2:14 a.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in the 7800 block of South Eggleston Avenue, police say. The man was hit in the buttocks, and is in good condition at the University of Chicago, but is being uncooperative with police.

In the 2400 block of South Trumbull at approximately 5:51 p.m., a 25-year-old male was walking across the street when he sustained a gunshot wound, police stated. The victim was walking across the street when an unknown black vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking the victim. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Two people sustained gunshot wounds at approximately 6:40 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Hermitage, police said. One victim, a 17-year-old female, sustained a gunshot wound to the back and refused treatment. The second victim, an 18-year-old female, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. One victim was standing outside and a second was inside a vehicle when an unknown male offender approached and fired shots, police said. Both victims weren't the intended targets.

Illinois State Police say two individuals were hurt in a shooting on southbound Interstate 94 near 59 th Street at approximately 4:48 p.m. Both victims suffered serious injuries, and lanes were closed on the highway for approximately three hours. No suspects are in custody.

Street at approximately 4:48 p.m. Both victims suffered serious injuries, and lanes were closed on the highway for approximately three hours. No suspects are in custody. At approximately 10 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Laflin, a 33-year-old man was involved in a physical altercation with another man when he was shot in the right thigh, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Eberheart at approximately 11 p.m. when he became involved in a verbal altercation with another man. The other man then pulled out a weapon and shot the victim in the left foot, and he was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

Sunday –