Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 Dead, at Least 15 Wounded in Gun Violence

Chicago police say that one person has been killed and at least 15 others have been wounded in shootings across the city in a violent start to the weekend.

The first homicide of the weekend occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of North Kildare, according to Chicago police.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired at the location found a man lying on the round with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body. According to authorities, the man was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Five detectives are continuing to investigate.

In the 1800 block of West 21st Street at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday, two victims were shot while standing in a garage, police say. The men were standing in the garage when a vehicle drove down the alley and a person inside fired shots at them, striking both men.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the arm and another 23-year-old man was hit in the hip. Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

Here are the rest of this weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

In the 7100 block of East Eberhert at approximately 1:30 p.m., a 46-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. Police say the man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in serious condition.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the 800 block of East Engleside at approximately 3:58 p.m., according to authorities. The man was hit in the left arm, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Just after 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Potomac, a 26-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person in a white colored sedan opened fire, striking him in the right shoulder and chest. Police say the man was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

In the 1900 block of East 95 th Street at approximately 4:45 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in the back, according to police. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

A 27-year-old man was in the 5400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. drive at approximately 5 p.m. when he was shot in the arm, buttocks and leg, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in serious condition.

At approximately 6 p.m. in the first block of East 95 th Street, a 35-year-old woman was sitting in a car when a person in another vehicle fired shots at her. The woman was hit once in the leg, according to police, and was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

In the 11700 block of South Ada Street at approximately 6:50 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and a 24-year-old man was hit in the thigh. Both men were taken to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 37-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the 5500 block of West Kamberling when he was shot in the left leg and hand. The man was taken to West Suburban Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

At approximately 9:05 p.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3100 block of North Davilin found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. The man was under the influence of an unknown substance and was uncooperative with police, and was treated at Illinois Masonic in good condition.

In the 200 block of North Pulaski at approximately 11:50 p.m., a 29-year-old man was in an alley with several friends when he heard multiple gunshots and was hit in the knee. Police say the man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Saturday –