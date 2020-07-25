Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 Dead, at Least 15 Wounded in Gun Violence

A 19-year-old woman is dead and at least 15 other people have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago, authorities say.

Chicago police reported a fatal shooting in the 3000 block of East 78th Street at approximately 1:52 a.m. Saturday. According to authorities, two individuals were standing in the parking area of an apartment complex when shots were fired from an unknown location.

A 19-year-old woman was hit in the head by the gunfire, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. She was later pronounced dead, according to police.

A 39-year-old woman was also taken to the University of Chicago, and she was listed in fair condition after being shot in the right shoulder.

Area Two detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

At least two people were shot in the 800 block of West 59 th Street at approximately 5:19 p.m. According to police, the individuals were standing in the parking lot of a gas station when a person in a black SUV fired several rounds at them. A 28-year-old man was hit in the right leg, and a 24-year-old man was hit in both legs during the shooting. Both are in good condition, police said.

Street at approximately 5:19 p.m. According to police, the individuals were standing in the parking lot of a gas station when a person in a black SUV fired several rounds at them. A 28-year-old man was hit in the right leg, and a 24-year-old man was hit in both legs during the shooting. Both are in good condition, police said. In the 4000 block of West Cullerton at approximately 5:33 p.m., a 19-year-old man was standing on a front porch when two men walked up and began firing shots at him. He was hit in the right arm and both legs, and was taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition, according to police.

At approximately 11:54 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Wabash, two individuals were standing in an alley when they were hit by gunfire, according to police. A 40-year-old woman was hit in the left leg and right arm, and is in fair condition, while a 48-year-old man was hit in the leg and is in good condition. Both were taken to the University of Chicago.

Saturday –