Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 Dead, at Least 15 Wounded in Gun Violence

A 19-year-old woman is dead and at least 15 other people have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago, authorities say.
Chicago police reported a fatal shooting in the 3000 block of East 78th Street at approximately 1:52 a.m. Saturday. According to authorities, two individuals were standing in the parking area of an apartment complex when shots were fired from an unknown location.
A 19-year-old woman was hit in the head by the gunfire, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. She was later pronounced dead, according to police.
Local
A 39-year-old woman was also taken to the University of Chicago, and she was listed in fair condition after being shot in the right shoulder.
Area Two detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been made.
Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:
Friday –
- At least two people were shot in the 800 block of West 59th Street at approximately 5:19 p.m. According to police, the individuals were standing in the parking lot of a gas station when a person in a black SUV fired several rounds at them. A 28-year-old man was hit in the right leg, and a 24-year-old man was hit in both legs during the shooting. Both are in good condition, police said.
- In the 4000 block of West Cullerton at approximately 5:33 p.m., a 19-year-old man was standing on a front porch when two men walked up and began firing shots at him. He was hit in the right arm and both legs, and was taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition, according to police.
- At approximately 11:54 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Wabash, two individuals were standing in an alley when they were hit by gunfire, according to police. A 40-year-old woman was hit in the left leg and right arm, and is in fair condition, while a 48-year-old man was hit in the leg and is in good condition. Both were taken to the University of Chicago.
Saturday –
- A 21-year-old man was inside a party bus in the 1500 block of West 56th Street just after midnight when a man in a passing white sedan fired shots at the vehicle, grazing the victim’s neck. He was treated and released at the scene, police said, while several other individuals were hit by glass. All refused medical treatment.
- In the 300 block of West Garfield Boulevard at approximately 1:25 a.m., a 27-year-old man was in a vehicle when a silver SUV approached and a person inside opened fire. The man was hit in the right thigh, leg, and buttocks, and is in good condition at St. Bernard, police said.
- Illinois State Police say that a 22-year-old woman was driving in a vehicle on the southbound Dan Ryan near 79th Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. when she was shot by an individual in another car. The woman drove herself to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and traffic was closed on the highway for approximately an hour as an investigation took place.
- A 42-year-old man was standing outside a residence in the 6000 block of South Racine at approximately 3:47 a.m. when he was shot in the leg, police said. The man was unsure of where the gunfire came from. He was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.
- In the 200 block of North Wabash at approximately 5 a.m., a 26-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when the occupants of that car became involved in a verbal altercation with a man standing on the street. Police say that man pulled out a weapon and fired shots at the car, striking the victim three times in the back. He is in serious condition at Northwestern Hospital.
- At approximately 5:10 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Maypole, two individuals were shot when a person in a dark colored SUV fired shots at them, striking both victims. A 41-year-old man was hit in the groin, thigh and abdomen, and is in serious condition at Stroger, while a 39-year-old woman is in fair condition at Rush after being shot in the right leg.
- Two women were driving in a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Springfield at approximately 5:20 a.m. when a person fired shots from the sidewalk, striking both victims. A 22-year-old woman was hit in the back, and is in serious condition at Mount Sinai. A second woman, a 25-year-old, was hit in the left knee and is in good condition, police said.