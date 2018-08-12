1 Dead, at Least 27 Wounded in Weekend Gun Violence

Chicago police are implementing dispersals in some of the high crime districts. NBC 5'S Lisa Chavarria reports.

A 29-year-old woman is dead and at least 27 others have been wounded in weekend gun violence across the city since Friday afternoon.

The city’s first fatal shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. Friday afternoon in the 2500 block of East 79th Street, according to police. Authorities say a 29-year-old woman was getting an order of protection against a man, and the man became enraged, drew a weapon, and shot her in the back.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Another person, a 15-year-old boy, was also shot in the incident. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition after being shot in the face.

The gunman has not been apprehended, and police are still investigating the shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday:

A 28-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the 5100 block of South Prairie when a person in a vehicle opened fire, striking him in the left leg and foot. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition, police said.

In the 2300 block of North Major at 5 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach, according to police. The boy was listed in stable condition at Illinois Masonic.

A 41-year-old man was shot during an argument in the 11900 block of South Michigan just after 5 p.m., police said. The man was shot in the right leg after he got into an altercation inside an abandoned residence. He was taken to Roseland in stable condition.

In the 6400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, a 37-year-old man was shot in the left leg at approximately 6:15 p.m., police said. The man was taken to St. Bernard in stable condition.

A 20-year-old man was riding a bike in the 5200 block of West Washington at approximately 7:08 p.m. when another man on a bike began following him, and then opened fire. The victim was struck, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A pair of teen boys were standing on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Independence just before 9 p.m. when they heard shots and were struck. A 17-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition after being shot in the abdomen, and a 15-year-old was grazed in the head and was also taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

In the 100 block of East 123rd Street, two men were standing on a sidewalk when a person in a black sedan fired shots at them. A 29-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition after being shot in the right leg, and another man, a 33-year-old, was shot in the left foot and was taken to Roseland in stable condition, according to police.

A 21-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 2800 block of South Komensky just after 11 p.m. when a person in a black SUV fired shots at him, striking him in the abdomen. He was taken to Mount Sinai in stable condition, police said.

Saturday:

A man was standing outside a residence in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw just before 2 a.m. when two men began shooting at him, striking him in the buttocks. He walked into St. Anthony’s in fair condition, police said.

A pair of 16-year-old boys were standing on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway when they heard shots. Both victims were taken to Loretto Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

In the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway, a 28-year-old man was shot in the chest, right leg, and stomach, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

Just after 9 a.m., a 26-year-old man was in the 4800 block of West Iowa when he was shot three times in his left leg, according to police. The man was taken to Mount Sinai in stable condition.

In the 3900 block of South Kedzie at approximately 12:33 p.m., a 29-year-old man was shot in the left side of his body and was taken to Mount Sinai in stable condition, police said.

Just after 2 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Van Buren, a 33-year-old man was shot in the left leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition, according to authorities.

While exiting a vehicle in the 0-100 block of West 125th Street, a 23-year-old man was shot in the hand and lower backside, police said. The man was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy was walking in the 11600 block of South Yale when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

A 26-year-old woman was in the 2300 block of South Marshall when a man fired shots at her, striking her in the left leg. She was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition, police said.

Sunday:





In the 11600 block of South Vincennes just before 1:30 a.m., a 21-year-old man was riding a bike when a person in a black vehicle fired shots at him, striking him multiple times. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg. A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg while he was standing in the 3000 block of North Central, police said. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic in serious condition. A dispute in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street just before 3:30 a.m. left a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm, police said. The woman is being uncooperative with police. A 29-year-old man was shot in the foot in the 7300 block of South Oakley, and is being uncooperative with police. The man was taken to a local hospital in good condition. In the 3800 block of West Gladys, a 33-year-old woman was sitting in a vehicle when she was shot in the chest. The victim believes the gunman was sitting on a porch across the street. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. A 47-year-old man was shot in the thigh during an attempted carjacking, police said. The incident occurred in the 800 block of West Leland just before 11 a.m., and two men displayed a handgun and demanded the man's vehicle. The man attempted to grab the gun and was shot in the thigh. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.



