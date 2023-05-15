Chicago Weekend Gun Violence: 7 Killed; 5 Teens Among 20 Wounded

Seven people were killed and at least 20 people were wounded over the weekend in Chicago, with shootings reported in all but five of the city’s 22 police districts.

Three people were wounded in River North early Sunday when they were hit by gunfire exchanged between two cars, according to police. A 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Humboldt Park Saturday night.

Five of the weekend shootings occurred in the Calumet police district on the Far South Side, the most of any district. The area has seen a 12% drop in shootings and a 44% decrease in homicides this year.

Overall, Chicago has seen nearly 700 shootings this year, down about 10% from a year ago. Homicides are nearing 200, down about 14%, according to police data.

Fatal weekend shootings:

A man was killed and a 16-year-old boy was wounded in Back of the Yards Friday evening. They were standing outside in the 5200 block of South Halsted Street about 7:30 p.m. when someone opened fire, police said. Mark Johnson, 61, was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The teen was hit in the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s hospital in good condition, police said.

Two teenagers were shot, one fatally, Saturday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side. The boys, 16 and 17, were attacked in the 6400 block of South King Drive, according to police. The older boy suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. The other boy was struck in the right arm and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

A man was killed Saturday in a shooting in the lobby of an apartment building near the Bronzeville neighborhood. Thomas Johnson Jr., 30, was arguing with another man around 2:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of South State Street when the other man pulled out a handgun and fired, police said. Johnson suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

A man was shot to death Saturday night inside a home in Roseland. The man, believed to be in his 30s, was at a gathering in the 8800 block of South Princeton Avenue about 8:45 p.m. when he was shot several times, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man died after he walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday night on the West Side. The 25-year-old man entered Mount Sinai Hospital around 10:50 p.m., police said. The time and location of the shooting was not immediately known.

A man was found shot to death inside a home Sunday afternoon in South Chicago. Just before 5 p.m., the man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head in the 7900 block of South Marquette Avenue, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was fatally shot Sunday night in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The man, 36, was on a sidewalk in the 12300 block of South Union Avenue when someone in a black SUV shot him just before 8 p.m., according to police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Other shootings:

A man and a 13-year-old boy were wounded Saturday night in Humboldt Park. The man, 40 and the boy were walking into a residential building in the 3300 block of West Potomac Avenue just after 7 p.m. when someone opened fire, according to police. The man was shot in the right arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. The boy was struck in the right leg and was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, police said.

Hours earlier, a 15-year-old boy was wounded near the United Center on the Near West Side. The teen was outside about 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Washington Boulevard when someone shot him in the left arm, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Three men were shot early Sunday in River North. The three men were on a sidewalk when they were caught in the crossfire between two car around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street, police said. All three were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Two were listed in critical condition: a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, both with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The third victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the arm.

At least 12 others were wounded in citywide shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.