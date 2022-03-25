Chicago Weather: Wintry Mix, Windy Conditions to Usher in Weekend

Spring officially began March 20, but Chicago still can't seem to catch a break from wintry weather.

The region experienced another bout of unsettling weather Friday, beginning with a few showers in the morning and another round of scattered rain by the early afternoon.

Thunderstorms and harsh winds rolled through in the evening hours, bringing wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour in some areas. Rain showers were expected to transition to snow in the early evening, with accumulating snowfall possible in the following hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Breezy winds could complicated matters, forecasters said, as gusty winds were poised to continue, along with brief periods of heavy snow.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Drivers were advised to take extra time and be extra cautious as they may encounter slush on area roads, especially bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures remained in the low 40s as rain descended on the area ahead of a major cool down.

A cold front was poised to move in overnight, causing temperatures to tumble to the 20s by Saturday morning. The windy conditions will continue early on as light snow occurs across in some communities, according to the NWS.

Not everyone will see snow to kick off the weekend, but don't be surprised if you do, especially in northwest Indiana, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Iisha Scott said.

Things will calm dawn by the afternoon hours, but lake effect snow will remain possible in northwest Indiana. Temperatures will rise slightly during the daytime Saturday, climbing to the 30s by the afternoon.

Overall, if you're planning to venture out at all this weekend, you'll want to bundle up. Sunday will bring more sunshine, but will only see a high temperature of 38 degrees.