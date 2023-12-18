Chicago weather: Winter weather advisory issued with snow flurries, 45 mph winds

A blustery, winter-like day is expected across parts of Illinois and Northwest Indiana Monday, with scattered flurries, lake-effect snow, gusty winds and falling temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory for Northern LaPorte County was in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday. In that area, travel conditions were expected to deteriorate during both the morning and evening commutes, with strong winds and falling snow set to "significantly reduce visibility."

Snow accumulations of 2-5 inches can also be expected, the NWS added.

In Porter and Lake Counties in Indiana, a wind advisory was in effect, with northwest winds of 20-30 miles per hour, and gusts as high as 45 miles per hour.

"Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result," the NWS said.

According to the NWS, the strongest winds will occur along Lake Michigan and a few miles inland. Additionally, scattered morning snow showers combined with strong winds could result in sharply reduced visibility.

The advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. for Lake County, and until 6 p.m. in Porter County, officials said.

In Illinois, wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour and a band of gusty snow moving across DuPage, Central Cook, Kendall, and Northern Will counties were reported Monday morning, creating slick and slippery driving conditions.

"Be careful if driving this morning - there are snow showers leading to brief but dramatic changes in road conditions," a tweet from the NWS warned, adding that snow showers were expected to continue moving across the Chicago area through the morning commute.

While light-to-moderate snow flurries across the Chicago area are expected to come to an end by lunchtime, Monday will also see falling temperatures, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, the high temperature of 33 degrees will hit around 6 a.m., and drop from there.

By 4 p.m., the temperature is expected to be 28 degrees, with wind chill values making it feel as low as 15 degrees, Roman said.

Monday night, skies are expected to clear, but Tuesday is expected to remain chilly, Roman added, with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s.