Winter-Like Temperatures Poised to Return After a Taste of 80-Degree Weather

Recent days both felt and looked like summer across Chicago, with people donning shorts, drivers traveling with their convertible tops down and crowds simply enjoying time outdoors. The good news is, those conditions will continue through at least part of the weekend - with a high temperature of 82 degrees on Saturday.

But after that, conditions will shift, and we'll encounter weather we're all too familiar with - the cold and even possibly some snow flurries. But first, a few showers will likely arrive Saturday night - as temperatures drop to the mid 50s to low 60s. Rain chances will continue through Sunday, as breezy conditions arrive ahead of a cool down.

Temperatures will plummet by the evening hours, likely dropping to the low to mid 30s. And as the work week begins, you'll most certainly want to bundle up before heading outdoors. On top of chilly temperatures, wind gusts may exceed 40 miles per hour Monday morning.

And if that's not enough - there is a possibility of snow. Though accumulation isn't likely, a mix of snow and rain is possible, mainly in the morning hours. Temperatures will rise into the 40s during the daytime hours before dropping into the late 20s to low 30s at night.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Many will likely welcome what comes after that - the return of 70-degree temperatures and more pleasant weather when Tuesday rolls around.