Chicago Weather: Widespread Rain Showers Tuesday To Turn Into Snow Showers Wednesday

You won't need your sunglasses Tuesday, but you're definitely going to need your umbrella as the Chicago area is in for a rainy, spring-like day.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, widespread, heavy rainfall overnight will continue into the early morning across the region, creating wet, slippery roads for the Tuesday morning commute. Forecast models also show patches of dense fog creating low visibility in some areas, primarily along and north of Interstate 80.

Fog redevelopment is expected today as the early morning rain transitions over to mainly drizzle. Some of this fog is likely to become dense in places, and where this is favored to be most persistent is along and north of I-80. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/rWmJeYXAtE — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 3, 2023

The NBC 5 Storm Team reports rainfall totals as of 6 a.m. Tuesday at .5 inches in Chicago, .7 inches in Aurora and .9 inches near Wheeling.

Between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. the rainfall is expected to taper off and move northeast. However, drizzly conditions are expected to persist, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with scattered showers expected throughout the day, stretching into the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures Tuesday are predicted to remain on the warmer side, ranging from a high of 60 degrees in Kankakee, to a high of 48 degrees in the Chicago area, forecast models show.

As the week continues, temperatures are expected to drop, and scattered rain will turn into scattered snow by Wednesday evening, with snow showers continuing into Thursday evening could result in light accumulation, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s, with a high of 38 degrees. Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop a bit lower, with highs in the mid-to-low 30s, forecast models show.