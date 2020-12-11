Chicago Weather: Which Areas Could See Snow This Weekend

Most of the Chicago area should expect moderate to heavy rainfall Friday night into Saturday morning, but not everyone will see the same effects of Saturday's switch from rain to snow.

Rain likely will move in Friday afternoon and evening, and according to NBC 5 meteorologists, the first 80 percent of the storm will include rain steadily soaking the area through the night.

The area's first rainfall of the month could bring as much as 2.15 inches to Waukegan and 1.26 inches to O'Hare Airport. A Lakeshore Flood Warning goes into effect 12 a.m. Saturday for Kenosha, Lake and northern Cook counties until 3 a.m. Sunday.

By Saturday afternoon, the rain likely will change to snow north and west of Chicago. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for far northwestern illinois and south central Wisconsin, including north and west of Milwaukee.

Several hours of snow are possible in northern and western suburbs, with Chicago and areas south of the city seeing little to no snow.

By Sunday evening, the storm will be out of the area, leaving upwards of 4 inches of snow in far northwestern areas and about 2.5 inches in far northern suburbs, according to at least one model.

Expect a brisk day on Sunday, with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 23 degrees, before colder temps on Monday and more snow possible in the middle of next week.