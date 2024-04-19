With frost possible this weekend across the Chicago area, here's how to best protect your plants

Warm springtime conditions have given way to much cooler temperatures across the Chicago area, but the chillest weather has yet to arrive.

Despite instances of sunshine throughout the weekend, frost could develop on at least three separate occasions, with the first being late Friday, according to meteorologists.

Chances for widespread frost will be the highest on Sunday and Monday mornings, with temperatures set to plunge as low as 30 and 34 degrees each day, respectively.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana, warning of an elevated to significant frost and freeze risk beginning Saturday night.

A cool pattern will continue into next week. Frosty conditions may develop over the next few nights away from Lake Michigan and the urban heat island of Chicago. The next opportunity for rain will arrive Monday night. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/ePyLx3VpxN — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 19, 2024

A freeze warning hasn't been issued for the region, but one will go into effect for parts of northwest Illinois, south central Wisconsin and eastern Iowa starting at midnight. In those communities, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are possible through 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Gardeners in the aforementioned regions and in the Chicago area who got a head start this season will want to act quickly. If not, you could be in for much disappointment.

You'll want to protect vegetables, annuals and tropical plants by bringing them indoors. If left out in the elements, they could become seriously damaged or potentially die. If keeping the plants inside isn't an option, they can be protected with coverings like sheets, blankets, towels, tarps or frost fabric.

If you're worried about roses or shrubs, you can breathe a sigh of relief.

Perennials, woody shrubs, roses and trees actually require exposure to the cold to become dormant for the season, so they don't need to be protected, according to experts at Iowa State University. While flowers, developing buds, shrubs and trees aren't in danger of dying from the cold, frost or freeze can cause damage and potentially shorten the length of display.

While the frost won't stick around for a long time, another bout could arrive after a quick break.

Freezing conditions will be possible from mid to late next week, so it's likely you'll need to take measures to protect your plants yet again.