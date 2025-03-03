Chicago weather: Waves of rain, thunderstorms, light snow all on the way

An active weather pattern will set up in the Chicago are this week, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with waves of rain, a few thunderstorms and even chances for snow.

In a message posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the National Weather Service described the incoming system as a "spring storm."

"Be prepared for waves of rain tonight through Wednesday morning, following by falling temperatures, snow showers, and strong northwesterly winds Wednesday night," the NWS warned.

Here's a look at what weather to expect and when in this week's Chicago forecast.

Monday

Monday will be a mostly cloudy day in the Chicago area, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with above average temperatures and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

In the mid-to-late morning hours, light showers or even flurries could move in, Roman said. Monday night, more clouds were expected to move in, followed by rain.

Tuesday

Rain will begin around midnight, Roman said, with showers expected to last through the morning commute.

"Maybe a break in the rain for some," Roman said, of the weather Tuesday morning.

Through Tuesday afternoon, more waves of rain were expected, with isolated thunderstorms possible, Roman said.

While severe weather wasn't expected, heavy downpours were possible as Tuesday evening approaches, Roman said, with highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday

Rain will continue overnight into Wednesday morning, Roman said, though a cold front moving in around 10 a.m. could lead to showers transitioning into light snow.

Temperatures will fall on Wednesday, with the warmest part of the day in the morning. The afternoon will turn cooler, with temperatures to drop into the low-to-mid 30s by 4 p.m., Roman said.

More chances for a snow-rain mix arrive Friday, with temperatures remaining on the cooler side before bumping back up next week, Roman said.