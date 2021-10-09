Chicago Weather: Warm, Humid and Partly Sunny Saturday

The Chicago area will likely be unseasonably warm this weekend, with humidity returning and a chance for rain on the horizon.

Some light showers covered parts of the area Saturday morning, though sunshine is expected to break through the clouds by the afternoon, according to the latest forecast models.

Some areas could see dense fog throughout the day on Saturday with more humidity and temperatures warming to the upper 70s.

The humidity continues Sunday for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon with additional wind gusts, some expected to reach 15 to 20 mph.

At the start of the race, temperatures will likely be around 70 degrees and climb to the mid-70s about halfway through the race. By the afternoon, the area is expected to see high temperatures in the low 80s.

A chance for rain returns Monday to start the work week with showers and storms expected throughout the day and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

The area should cool down slightly on Tuesday, though still unseasonably warm with high temperatures expected in the low 70s.