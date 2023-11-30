Chicago weather: Unsettled pattern with several rounds of rain-snow mix moves in

An unsettled weather pattern soon moving into the Chicago area is set to bring several rounds of rain of the next few days, with daily rain chances beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Monday.

And though some parts may see precipitation in the form of wet snow, temperatures are likely to remain seasonal or even above average at times, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alicia Roman, Thursday's daytime hours are expected to remain mostly cloudy but dry, with a high temperature around 48. Some areas to the south, Roman said, could even reach the low 50s.

Around 4 p.m., spotty showers are expected to develop to the south. By 9 p.m. widespread rain is expected to move in, Roman said.

Showers are expected to continue overnight and into Friday morning, with counties in Northwest Illinois including McHenry, DeKalb and Boone seeing wet snow mixed in.

"The morning commute Friday is definitely going to be a soggy one, so keep that in mind," Roman said, adding that the cold rain could create slushy, slippery conditions.

A cold rain develops late tonight and continues into AM Fri. Rain likely to change to wet snow over northwestern IL AM Fri. Some minor accumulations possible. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/nYVcyIdn2V — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 30, 2023

Rain is expected to continue through at least the mid-morning hours Friday, moving out by Friday afternoon, Roman said.

Friday evening however, another round of rain mixed with wet snow is set to arrive, Roman said. That precipitation is expected to continue into early Saturday, followed by dry time during the daytime hours.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday evening, another round of rain is set to move in, with on-and-off showers continuing into Sunday afternoon, Roman said. Some showers could continue into Monday, Roman added.

Although the weekend looks to be wet with daily chances of rain, temperatures are expected to remain mild, Roman said.

High temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain in the high 30s to mid 40s, forecast models show. Those milder, above-average temperatures are likely to continue as November comes to an end and December begins, the NBC 5 Storm team said.

"There's a 40-50% probability that we could see above average temperatures for December," Roman said.