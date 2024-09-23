Chicago weather: Cooler temperatures, rain on the way for 1st full day of fall

Temperatures in the Chicago area will be on the chillier side for the first full day of fall, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Following a day of on-and-off showers and much-needed rain, Monday was set to be dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. Those temperatures come following a stretch of steamy, summer-like days.

"We may have had our last 90-degree day of the year," Roman said.

After midnight, rain was set to move in to some parts, Roman said, especially in counties south of I-88. Around 4 a.m., those rain showers could turn into heavy downpours, particularly in southern areas including Kankakee and Romeoville, Roman mentioned.

In those parts, the potential rain could be "significant," Roman said.

Around 5 a.m. through the mid-to-late morning hours, rain could move up through Chicago, and east into Northwest Indiana, Roman said, noting that the morning commute could be a "soggy soaking" for some.

Around 2 p.m., some pockets of scattered showers could remain, Roman said.

By Tuesday afternoon rain, totals were expected to vary, though most areas could expect between one and two inches of rain overall. Counties to the south, including Kankakee, could see 2+ inches, while areas to the north could see a quarter-of-an-inch or less, Roman said.

Temperatures Tuesday would remain cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Through the rest of the week, temperatures were expected to warm slightly, with highs in the mid 70s.