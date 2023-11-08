Chicago weather: Temperatures to hit 70s in some parts; chance of afternoon storms

While many holiday events across the Chicago area kick off in November, the weather hasn't quite caught up yet as the forecast for the next 10 days calls for warmer temperatures and mostly partly sunny skies.

And though Wednesday's forecast includes some showers, the rain is not expected to make a comeback for at least a week, forecast models show.

"Wednesday will see the last rain in the forecast for a bit," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

Wednesday morning, light, scattered showers may develop in some parts through 8 a.m., Jeanes said, followed by several hours of dry time.

The chance of scattered rain picks back up around 3 p.m., Jeanes added, with a higher chance of heavier rain and potentially an isolated thunderstorm or two beginning around 5 p.m. and into the evening.

"As a front rushes by us, we get the chance for some heftier rain then," Jeanes said, adding that clouds are expected to decrease by midnight.

Wednesday will also see a wide range in temperatures, with warmer weather to the south and chillier temperatures to the north.

LARGE north (low 50s WI border) to south (70s south of I-80) temp gradient today. Showers and some t-storms will develop I-80 and north this afternoon, then spread SE and end this eve. Dry Thu onward. Windy Thu (gusts to ~40 mph N of I-80). #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/OxuqgDoSJ4 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 8, 2023

"Temperatures are tricky today because we'll range from the mid 70s around Kankakee to the low 50s near Wisconsin," Jeanes said.

In Chicago, Jeanes predicts a high of 63 degrees -- which is 11 degrees warmer than the average for this time of year.

Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s. By daytime Thursday, winds are expected to be as high as 35 miles per hour, with temperatures in the lows 50s, Jeanes said.

While the 40s and 50s continue through the weekend, temperatures are expected to gradually rise next week, forecast models show, hitting the upper 50s. By the end of next week -- when Chicago is set to light up its official Christmas tree for 2023 -- a high temperature of 60 degrees is expected.