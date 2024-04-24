Chicago weather: Temperature drop followed by freeze watch for some parts

Chicago will feel more like fall Wednesday, thanks to a short-lived cold air mass that has moved into the area.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the average high temperature for the month of April so far has clocked in at 60 degrees. Two days this month, April hit 81 degrees, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Wednesday however, temperatures will be back down below average, with highs in the 40s along the lake and 50s further inland.

Wednesday will also be breezy, Roman said, with morning clouds breaking for afternoon sunshine.

Overnight, temperatures will drop even lower, falling to "near and below freezing" outside of Chicago, the National Weather Service said.

According to the NWS, a freeze watch will go into effect at midnight in areas to the north and west, including Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, and Kenosha Counties.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees possible," an alert from the NWS said. "Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing."

The watch will remain in effect until 8 a.m.

A cold night is on tap tonight with temperatures falling to near and below freezing outside of Chicago. Frost and sub-freezing temperatures may kill sensitive plants and other tender vegetation. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/vMrTUI237D — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 24, 2024

Thursday and Friday, temperatures are set to rise back up, Roman said, with highs in the 50s and 60s. More chances for rain move in Friday afternoon and evening, with some thunderstorms possible, Roman added.

Chicago's weekend forecast looks to be warmer, with highs in the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday, Roman said. However, both days could see rain chances, with storms possible Sunday.