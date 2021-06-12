Chicago Weather: Sunny Weekend With Chance of Storms

Chicago will likely continue to see sunny skies this weekend with hot, humid temperatures rolling in and a chance for rain showers.

Saturday will likely look similar to Friday, with party cloudy skies throughout the day and temperatures reaching low to mid-90s with high humidity, but cooler by the lakefront.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologists, there's another chance for isolated thunderstorms starting around 2 p.m. Saturday. The storms will likely continue over the next two hours, but could skip areas north of Chicago.

Storms are expected to entirely move out of the area by 8 p.m. and clear overnight, bringing in drier air for Sunday.

The humidity is expected to drop Sunday for more pleasant, sunny conditions, though temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.

The work week will be off to a slightly cooler, less humid start with temperatures in the upper 80s on Monday and upper 70s on Tuesday.