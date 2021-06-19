Chicago Weather: Sunny, Hot With a Chance For Rain

Chicago is in for a sunny, summer-like Saturday with a chance for rain developing throughout the weekend.

The weekend began with partly cloudy skies, which are expected to break in the afternoon to bring sunshine and high temperatures in the low 90s, cooler by the lakefront.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists, a chance for isolated thunderstorms moves in during the afternoon hours Saturday, primarily staying south of Chicago in northwest Indiana.

Saturday could be an ideal day to enjoy beaches with a slight breeze and low rip current risk and little waves, forecast models calculated.

Clouds are expected to move in overnight, turning into showers by the early afternoon and likely becoming severe thunderstorms in some areas by the evening.

The rain should move out Monday to start the week with clouds staying until the sun comes back out Tuesday and Wednesday, remaining dry in most areas.