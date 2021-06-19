Chicago Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, Hot With a Chance For Rain

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Chicago is in for a sunny, summer-like Saturday with a chance for rain developing throughout the weekend.

The weekend began with partly cloudy skies, which are expected to break in the afternoon to bring sunshine and high temperatures in the low 90s, cooler by the lakefront.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists, a chance for isolated thunderstorms moves in during the afternoon hours Saturday, primarily staying south of Chicago in northwest Indiana.

Local

Juneteenth 4 mins ago

Juneteenth Celebrations 2021: Chicago Events Happening This Weekend

Englewood 53 mins ago

Woman Dies After Fire Breaks Out in Her Bedroom in West Englewood

Saturday could be an ideal day to enjoy beaches with a slight breeze and low rip current risk and little waves, forecast models calculated.

Clouds are expected to move in overnight, turning into showers by the early afternoon and likely becoming severe thunderstorms in some areas by the evening.

The rain should move out Monday to start the week with clouds staying until the sun comes back out Tuesday and Wednesday, remaining dry in most areas.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us