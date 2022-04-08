Chicago Weather: Sunny, Comfortable Weekend Before Rainy Days

The average high temperatures in the Chicago area during April is between 50 to 60 degrees, but that definitely wasn't the case Friday as bouts of rain and snow occurred during the evening.

But the mixed precipitation will come to a halt overnight ahead of much more comfortable conditions this weekend.

Sunshine will arrive Saturday, along with a jump in temperatures, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists. Highs in the low-to-mid 40s are expected, which for some will be a welcome change, but still cooler than usual for this time of year.

The springtime weather many have been waiting for will arrive Sunday, and you'll want to take advantage while it lasts. Pleasant conditions and sunshine will settle in across the region, along with temperatures in the mid 50s.

But Sunday won't be all clear.

Some showers and even thunderstorms are possible in the evening hours, according to forecasters.

After that, get ready to see rain for a while.

Showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Monday, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Despite the rain, temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-60s.

Multiple rounds of rain and potential storms are possible on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.