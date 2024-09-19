Chicago weather: Summer warmth continues, with rain finally on the way

As fall approaches, the Chicago area stays summer-like with dry conditions and warm, above-average temperatures for another day, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

"Our summer trend continues," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, of Thursday's weather forecast, with a predicted highs in the upper 80s. Those temperatures weren't expected to budge much Friday, Saturday or Sunday, Roman said.

In Chicago's extended forecast, temperatures were still expected to remain warm, Roman said, adding that the weather outlook for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 saw high chances of above-average temperatures for this time of year.

According to Roman, the average high for those weeks is typically between 72 and 69 degrees.

"When October comes, that's when the temperature usually flips right away," Roman said, of the warm September days to come.

While cooler temperatures will move in next week, they'll still remain on the warm side, Roman said, though they'll dip out of the 80s. Next week will also see rain and storms return, with some wet weather chances starting overnight and into Friday morning.

The NBC 5 Storm Team reported a chance for showers and storms across Chicago's northern western counties around 3 a.m. Between 6 and 7 a.m., isolated showers and storms could linger, moving into Chicago, Roman added.

The chance for showers returns to the forecast Friday afternoon, with spotty rain possible across southern counties, Roman said, though most other areas were expected to remain dry.

Saturday was expected to be dry, with lots of sunshine.

"Looks pretty nice for the start of the weekend," Roman said.

By Sunday however, widespread rain was in the forecast, starting around 8 a.m.

Sunday afternoon, thunderstorms could develop, Roman added. Rain was expected to last through Monday morning and into the afternoon.

"This is very beneficial rain," Roman said.

Last week the the U.S. Drought Monitor said most of the Chicago area was considered “abnormally dry” due to low amounts of rainfall.

Such warm temperatures and lack of rain had already begun to impact fall colors, and the changing of the leaves.

"Warmer weather will impact fall foliage more toward the later end of fall,” said the Morton Arboretum's Dr. Christy Rollinson, . “Warm weather will impact it by the moisture in the soil available. Drought is a combination of how much water is available for plants, and how much they need, and how much they need is driven by the temperature.”