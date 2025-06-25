Chicago weather: Strong to severe storms with gusty winds, heavy downpours possible

Some strong to severe scattered storms could pop up across the Chicago area Wednesday, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with additional chances for storms Thursday, Friday and over the weekend.

"More dry periods than raid periods," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said about the rainy weather pattern. "But occasional thunderstorms possible."

Isolated to scattered showers and storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, Jeanes said, anytime between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Some storms, if they form, could be strong, the National Weather Service warned, with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

Still, not all parts of the Chicago area will see the wet weather. "Due to the hit and miss nature of the storms, many areas will stay dry today," the NWS added.

Any storms that do develop are at a "marginal" risk of turning severe, the NWS said, which ranks as level one of five on the Storm Prediction Center's scale.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible again this afternoon and evening. If they form, the strongest will be capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Due to the hit and miss nature of the storms, many areas will stay dry today. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/VyyIau0jRX — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 25, 2025

Temperatures will be in the low 80s near Lake Michigan to mid-90s inland, Jeanes said, though heat and humidity will rise on Thursday, with highs in the 90s and "feels-like temperatures" close to 100 degrees.

Storms were also possible Thursday night, Jeanes said, though a better chance of widespread rain was Friday.

Saturday would be mostly dry, Jeanes said, but Sunday afternoon and into overnight, more scattered storms were possible, with some extending into early Monday morning.