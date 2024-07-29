Chicago weather: Stormy morning commute expected, with heavy downpours, lightning

The work week across the Chicago area is off to a wet and humid start, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, as daily chances for rain begin with the Monday morning commute.

"Look for showers and storms as you head out for the morning commute," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

As of 6 a.m., showers and storms were moving through Chicago's western counties, with heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning as the weather pushed east.

Around 8 a.m., the rain was expected to move further into Northeastern Illinois, Roman said, stretching from Waukegan to Chicago. By around 10 a.m., showers and storms were expected move out of the area, Roman added, though some spotty showers could remain.

"Rain with embedded thunderstorms will overspread the region this morning," the National Weather Service said in an alert, noting that locally heavy rainfall was possible, particularly south of I-80.

Showers and storms are expected this morning, highest coverage south of I-80 where heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Chance for storms this afternoon and early evening, a few may be strong to severe. Chance of fog outside of Chicago metro tonight. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/60YcXtGc2j — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 29, 2024

In the early afternoon, dry time was expected, Roman said. However, additional storms could develop around 3 p.m., Roman said, though confidence was low.

"The big question is if we will see storms again later today," Roman said. "If they do develop, a couple could be on the strong to severe side. Keep that in mind."

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the entire Chicago area Monday afternoon was under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five on the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather scale.

All weather hazards were possible if storms develop Monday afternoon, Roman said, with the primary threat being gusty, damaging winds.

Rain and embedded storms will move across the region this AM, some of which may produce locally heavy rainfall mainly S. of I-80. Potential for a few strong to severe storms this PM, but uncertainty exists in storm development given widespread rain/cloud cover this morning. pic.twitter.com/fhz4BrBmYF — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 29, 2024

In addition to the daily chances for showers and storms, Monday also kicked off a string of hot and muggy days, with higher humidity expected as the week continues.

"It'll be at least until the weekend before dew points drop," Roman said.

Highs Monday were expected to be in the 80s, Roman said, though heat indices would make the temperature feel warmer. By Tuesday, temperatures were expected to spike into the 90s, Roman said.