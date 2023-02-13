Chicago Weather: Spring-Like Warmth Continues, But Not For Long

It may only be February, but the weather in Chicago is already feeling a lot like it does in March.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the work week begins with warm, above-average temperatures and sunny skies, as highs Monday are expected to reach into the upper 40s and low 50s.

And though Monday evening is expected to be clear, a storm system bringing clouds, strong winds and showers will move in Tuesday afternoon, forecast models show.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to remain warm, with highs again in the mid 40s to low 50s. However, wind gusts to the south and southwest of up to 40 miles per hour are likely, the the National Weather Service says.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Wednesday is predicted to remain windy and mostly sunny, forecast models show, with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. However, rain showers possibly mixed with snow to the northwest could form overnight.

Thursday is the Chicago area's next chance of snow, as temperatures dropping overnight could lead minor accumulations, specially northwest of the city.

While Friday is expected to be clear, dry and sunny, the temperature drop will remain, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with highs predicted to reach only into the 20s. Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to rebound, forecast models show, with highs in the 40s and sunny skies.