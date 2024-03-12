Chicago weather: Spring-like warmth, but cool down, storms on the way

The Chicago area Tuesday will see a warm and windy day, with temperatures tumbling and storm chances increasing as the week continues.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures Tuesday started out warm, with highs in the upper 40s and 50s in most parts. The high temperature Tuesday is expected to hit 71 degrees, though some areas may stay in the upper 60s.

"Feeling more like May than March," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Though Tuesday will be warm, it's not expected to near the record high of 81 degrees, set in 1990, Roman said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Tuesday is also expected to be breezy, with wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.

Cooler temperatures are expected to move in as the week continues, Roman said, with temperatures dipping into the low 60s Wednesday, followed by the 50s on Thursday.

"For March 17-21, the average high temperature is between 48 and 49 degrees," Roman said. "According to our 6-10 day temperature outlook, there's a 30 to 40% probability our temperatures will be below average."

Overnight Wednesday, a few showers could form form, along with the potential for an isolated thundershower, Roman said.

"There's another low-end chance for rain Wednesday afternoon, but I think the majority of the area stays dry," Roman said.

A better chance for rain and storms move in Thursday in the late morning, Roman said, with another round of showers and storms expected Thursday evening. According to Roman, the majority of the Chicago area at that time will be under a "marginal" risk of severe weather.

"Marginal" ranks as level one of five on the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather scale.

A look ahead to Chicago's extended forecast can be found here.