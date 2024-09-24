Chicago weather: Soggy commute possible as heavy rain, storm chances creep in

The Tuesday morning commute could be soggy for some as heavy rain off to the west moves into Northeast Illinois, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

"Scattered showers and waves of heavy rain at times through the morning hours," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, adding that a storm could be possible.

Around 5:30 a.m., Chicago weather radar showed heavy downpours in Lee and Ogle Counties, making their way eastward toward LaSalle.

The wet weather was expected to stick around through the mid-morning hours, Roman said, with heavier rain staying in Chicago's southern counties. Other areas could see patchy drizzle, Roman added.

An alert from the National Weather Service warned that heavy rainfall could lead to localized, "mostly minor" flooding in the Chicago area throughout the morning. The NWS also said thunderstorm chances were possible Tuesday morning, with the threat continuing into the early afternoon.

Later Tuesday afternoon, showers were expected to taper, Roman said, but spotty areas of rain could remain and last overnight and into the early Wednesday morning hours. More lake effect showers were possible in Northwest Indiana later Wednesday morning, Roman said.

Temperatures Tuesday will remain in the mid 60s to low 70s, Roman said, noting that the recent late summer heat -- with temperatures in the 80s and 90s -- may be over for good.

"Tonight will drop into the upper 40s an 50s," Roman said.

Temperatures were expected to stay in the mid 70s through the rest of the week, Roman added.